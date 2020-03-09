Quantcast
Trump facing revolt from senior GOP officials over ‘incompetent’ handling of coronavirus crisis: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

In a scorching segment on Monday morning, CNN is reporting that President Donald Trump is facing a revolt from senior Republican Party officials over the exploding coronavirus crisis.

Appearing with ‘New Day” hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota on Monday, reporter Kristen Holmes detailed how the White House is faltering now that officials have begun calling it a pandemic.

“President Trump continues to insist that he is happy with his team’s handling of all of this. but White House officials aren’t being so generous,” Holmes detailed. “First of all, they feel President Trump may not feel this way for a long time given the rising numbers and the questions about how the administration handled it. Behind closed doors they’re starting to question some of the decisions the top health agencies made at the beginning of this outbreak, particularly surrounding the [Centers for Disease Control] CDC.”

“I want to read you one statement from a senior Republican official involved in this response,” she continued. “They say, ‘The message is, if you’re on the wrong side of this administration, you are gone. People are afraid, either there was a terrible incompetence or there was a heavy hand on the scale.’ So this is deeply chilling and disturbing, this idea that President Trump’s obsession post-impeachment with loyalty might play a factor in all of this and how they’ve handled it, particularly given a point where we’re now calling this a pandemic and there are dozens, if not hundreds of people trying to get answers.”

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Furious John Oliver shreds Trump and Pence for only focusing on coronavirus numbers and not people

Published

7 hours ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver began his Sunday show by blasting President Donald Trump and his administration for the complete failure on the response to the coronavirus in the United States.

He began with the president's knack for making up facts about the coronavirus, only to be contradicted in the next breath by the experts he's with.

"It now seems that every Trump press conference has to come with an epilogue from an expert clarifying all the things he just got wrong," said Oliver.

"If I could just jump in here," Oliver said, pretending to be an expert refuting Trump. "The president just said we'll get a cure very quickly. It's more likely it will take at least a year. He also said that it's the 'meanest virus he's ever seen.' That's ridiculous. It's a virus. It has no intent. You also saw the president assure us that you can't catch the virus 'sucking on Ds.' I then mistakenly asked, 'Ds what?' To which he replied, 'Ds nuts,' and demanded a high-five. While I cannot believe I have to say this, depending on the nuts we cannot say for absolute certainty that you would not get the coronavirus from sucking on 'dose' on 'dose nuts.'"

US coronavirus cases pass 500 as a defiant Donald Trump praises ‘perfectly coordinated’ response

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

The number of confirmed US coronavirus cases soared past 500 Sunday, including two further deaths, as President Donald Trump defended his administration's "perfectly coordinated" response to the epidemic.

The surge came as medics headed to a cruise ship off the California coast to prepare passengers for landfall, and Senator Ted Cruz went into self-quarantine after shaking hands with an infected person.

Some 30 US states have been hit by the novel coronavirus, with Oregon the latest to declare an emergency, and 60 million people in California and New York under crisis measures.

