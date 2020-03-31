Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump family unable to unload Washington hotel lease as commercial real estate market collapses due to pandemic: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from the Washington Post, efforts by Donald Trump’s family to get out from under their lease of the government property that became the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. has come to a screeching halt as the coronavirus pandemic that has American’s hunkering down in their homes has buyers and investors also sitting and waiting to see what happens next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last October the Trump Organization announced plans to sell off the lease after complaining that their refusal to solicit foreign business cost them “more than $9 million,” in a glossy brochure issued  in November that noted they had turned down bookings for “17,100 room nights in 2019, resulting in $5.3 million in lost room revenue and $3.9 million in lost food and beverage revenue,” reported Politico at the time.

The Washington Post is now reporting those plans have been put on hold.

“Trump’s firm, which he still owns, has had to press pause on the proposed sale of its D.C. hotel lease due to the market’s collapse as potential buyers wait for banks and investors to return normal operations,” the report states, adding, “The company’s sales representative, Jeffrey Davis of JLL, confirmed to The Washington Post that the proposed sale of Trump’s lease to the federally owned Old Post Office Pavilion has been set aside as the industry recovers.”

According to Davis, “We have toured only the most discerning buyers and are proud to be representing such an iconic asset. Trump International Hotel, Washington D.C. is one of the finest hotels anywhere in the world and we look forward to working with the Trump Organization on finding the right fit once the industry is back up and running.”

The inability to dump the lease comes at a bad time for the Trump family with the report pointing out that seven of the Trump Organization’s ten most profitable properties are currently sitting idle due to coronavirus concerns and an attendant drop in traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP goes down in flames for ‘astonishingly stupid’ attempt to blame outbreak on impeachment

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

Republicans on Tuesday were called out for a new talking point that blames impeachment for President Donald Trump's lack of early action on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to former Republican strategist Rick Wilson, GOP sources said that there is en effort to deflect the criticism of Trump by citing impeachment.

About the time Wilson revealed the new talking point, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used it during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The disturbing link between Trump’s acquittal and his malign coronavirus negligence

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

There’s a fake argument circulating that goes something like this. The president isn’t to blame for the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more Americans than were murdered on Sept. 11, 2001. Instead, the Democrats are to blame. They distracted Donald Trump with their pointless impeachment and failed attempt to remove him.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

The “lost month,” as the Times called it, wasn’t the result of indifference, paranoia and/or dereliction of duty on the part of the chief executive but instead the result of petty partisanship and senseless hate of a president fighting for the American people.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rikers Island offers prisoners jobs digging mass graves for $6 per hour

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

As cases of COVID-19 erupt throughout New York's prison system, prisoners at Rikers Island are being offered $6 an hour for the grisly job of digging mass graves.

The Intercept's Ryan Grim reports that prisoners who take the offer will be digging graves at Hart Island in the Bronx, where prisoners in the past have also been paid to dig graves.

A spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio's office confirmed the offer, although they claimed that it was not specifically related to COVID-19 deaths even though the offer included promises that prisoners would be provided with personal protective equipment.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image