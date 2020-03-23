Trump feels he can ignore Dr. Fauci after hearing Jared Kushner’s ‘conspiracy theories’ about coronavirus: report

President Donald Trump’s relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci has reportedly grown strained, and a new report from Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman claims that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner has been driving a wedge between the president and his own director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Two sources close to the White House tell Sherman that Trump increasingly feels that “he can ignore Fauci’s opinion” because Kushner has been telling him about experimental coronavirus treatments he’s been hearing about from Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.

“Jared is bringing conspiracy theories to Trump about potential treatments,” one Republican who has been “briefed” on the conversations between Trump and Kushner explains.

“Trump is like an 11-year-old boy waiting for the fairy godmother to bring him a magic pill,” a former White House official tells Sherman.

Kushner has also tried to convince Trump that the pandemic is not that big of a deal, and his efforts to downplay the crisis have annoyed Vice President Mike Pence, who has been tasked with leading the coronavirus task force.

“Two sources said Vice President Mike Pence has complained to Trump about Kushner’s meddling in the work of the coronavirus task force,” Sherman writes.

