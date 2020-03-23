Trump has a bizarre answer as to why Dr. Fauci was not at coronavirus briefing: ‘He doesn’t not disagree with me’
President Donald Trump gave a COVID-19 coronavirus briefing on Monday and there was one question on minds: “Where is Dr. Anthony Fauci?”
Trump was asked about Fauci’s absence and initially tried to avoid the topic.
Someone tries asking the president where Fauci is. “One second,” he says, then goes to a different reporter.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 23, 2020
But reporters pressed him for an answer.
“He doesn’t not disagree with me,” was Trump’s answer.
Trump says he plans to reopen the economy "not too long" after the 15-day push to slow the spread with social distancing measures ends next Monday pic.twitter.com/bSdhJhX2hB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2020
