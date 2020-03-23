Quantcast
Trump has a bizarre answer as to why Dr. Fauci was not at coronavirus briefing: ‘He doesn’t not disagree with me’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump gave a COVID-19 coronavirus briefing on Monday and there was one question on minds: “Where is Dr. Anthony Fauci?

Trump was asked about Fauci’s absence and initially tried to avoid the topic.

But reporters pressed him for an answer.

“He doesn’t not disagree with me,” was Trump’s answer.


