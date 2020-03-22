Quantcast
Trump is ‘furious’ with New York Gov. Cuomo because his pandemic press conferences are overshadowing him

1 min ago

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Am Joy” on Sunday morning, Vanity Fair reporter Gabriel Sherman told host Joy Reid that Donald Trump is “furious” with Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) because his daily press conferences on the coronavirus pandemic are getting rave reviews — while his own are being panned.

Speaking with the host, Sherman explained, “My sources who are in touch with the White House, several people told me that one of the things driving [Trump’s task force press conference apperances] this is that the president has been furious and frustrated at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who has been holding these very widely well-received early morning press conferences and, in the president’s view, has sort of hijacked the news cycle.”

“So now you see Trump, you know, taking the stage after Cuomo trying to take back the mantle and unfortunately he’s doing that with misinformation,” he continued. “So we’re in a situation where the president’s narcissism and his need to be at the center of every story, even though the story is not about Donald Trump, this story is about a global pandemic, is what is driving the White House’s communication strategy.”

“I had a senior former West Wing official tell me that the president needs to be his own press secretary and that’s what’s driving this,” he added.

