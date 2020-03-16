Quantcast
Trump is livid at Jared Kushner over the ‘inept and flat-footed’ coronavirus response: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has lost faith in his son-and-law and senior advisor, according to a bombshell new report by Gabriel Sherman in Vanity Fair.

“With the markets in free fall despite emergency action by the Fed over the weekend, Trump is waking up to the reality that’s been clear to everyone: Coronavirus poses a once-in-a-hundred-years threat to the country,” Vanity Fair reported. “As Trump processes the stakes facing the country—and his presidency—he’s also lashing out at advisers, whom he blames for the White House’s inept and flat-footed response. Sources say a principal target of his anger is Jared Kushner.”

Sherman interviewed a former West Wing official about Trump’s change in attitude towards his daughter’s husband.

“I have never heard so many people inside the White House openly discussed how pissed Trump is at Jared,” the former West Wing official said.

Kushner has taken the lead in the White House response.

“Trump was also said to be angry that Kushner oversold Google’s coronavirus testing website when in fact the tech giant had a fledgling effort. Trump got slammed in the press for promoting the phantom Google product,” Vanity Fair noted.

‘Towering nincompoop’ Marco Rubio mocked as he misspells ‘martial law’ for the second time in a day

Published

8 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

On Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) admonished people for speculating that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to "Marshall Law" in the United States — a typo for which he was roundly ridiculed.

Later in the afternoon, Rubio acknowledged his typo — even as he misspelled the word "martial" yet again:

Mitch McConnell complains it’s not fair for his opponent to be attacking him while there’s a pandemic going on

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

On Monday, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported that campaign officials for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are complaining that it's not fair for his Democratic opponent to be plastering the airwaves with attack ads against him in the middle of a global pandemic.

"Amy McGrath’s decision to blanket the airwaves with deceitful ads during the coronavirus outbreak is tasteless and shameful," said Kevin Golden, the manager of McConnell's re-election campaign. "As Kentuckians adjust their daily lives and schedules to help stem the outbreak, the last thing they need to see on TV is negative political advertising. The McGrath campaign must stop airing all of their advertisements."

Famed cellist Yo Yo Ma performs internet concert in honor of healthcare workers

Published

50 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Famed cellist Yo Yo Ma performed a special concert on Twitter to honor the healthcare workers risking their health to aid in the coronavirus threat facing the world.

"This is for the healthcare workers on the frontlines," he tweeted Monday, before playing the Sarabande from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3. "Your ability to balance human connection and scientific truth in service of us all gives me hope."

He went on to explain that during "days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort."

He then played his "song of comfort" Dvo?ák's "Going Home.”

