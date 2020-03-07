Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Trump is so screwed’: Bill Maher panel lists off how the coronavirus will cripple his re-election

Published

1 min ago

on

During the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time,” panelists speaking with host Bill Maher noted the increasing fallout from the coronavirus as it spreads across the U.S. and how it may cripple Donald Trump’s re-election efforts.

As one guest, political analyst Rachel Bitecofer put it, “Trump is so screwed.”

“What does the coronavirus do to the campaign?” asked New Times columnist Ross Douthat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, Trump is so screwed, “Bitecofer shot back. “Right? Because it is totally going to f*ck the economy.”

“Everybody says that,” host Maher interjected. “Every time something happens and he’s never screwed.”

“Oh no no no, he is definitely not helped by this,” Bitecofer replied. “You can see that in his total panic. The one thing that he had was all that decadence — he had all these rich people who were able to say, well I’ve got my conservative judges who will one day redefine American citizenship so our minority population can hold on to power. And, I have money, right, from the stock market.”

“Well, my parents are living off retirement funds,” she continued. “They’ve lost 40 percent of their stock.”

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who served under Trump, jumped in to add that one of the president’s first coronavirus press conferences was a disaster that led to a massive stock market sell-off leading to trillions of dollars in losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

You might be buying a hand sanitizer that won’t work for coronavirus

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

It’s tempting, especially now, to buy one of the many hand sanitizers whose label says it “kills 99.99% of illness causing germs.” But that does not mean the product will protect you against the novel coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends rubbing on hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol when you aren’t able to wash your hands. Huge pumps and multipacks of bottles are flying off store shelves. But “alcohol-free” products — which are not recommended by the CDC — are also getting snatched up in the consumer frenzy.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News is spreading Trump’s coronavirus lies faster than the disease itself

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

President Trump said that Russian interference in the 2016 election a hoax perpetrated by the Democrats to destroy his presidency. He claimed his impeachment was a Democratic hoax too and last week he said the coronavirus — or at least media coverage of the coronavirus — was one as well.

None of those were hoaxes. But that doesn't mean hoaxes don't exist. In fact, when it comes to the coronavirus crisis, disinformation, propaganda and hoaxes abound. Ironically, one of the sources is, you guessed it, Russia.

According to the Washington Post:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP-appointed judge orders unredacted copy of Mueller report as he questions Bill Barr’s ‘credibility’

Published

42 mins ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

A Republican-appointed judge ordered the Department of Justice to turn over an unredacted copy of former special counsel Robert Mueller's report as he called into question Attorney General William Barr's credibility on the issue.

Judge Reggie Walton, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, took issue with Barr's "misleading" statements about the Mueller report. He gave the Justice Department until March 30 to turn over an unredacted version of the report, so he can judge whether the redactions were "tainted."

The decision came after BuzzFeed News and the civil liberties group Electronic Privacy Information Center filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking the unredacted report.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image