‘Trump is so screwed’: Bill Maher panel lists off how the coronavirus will cripple his re-election

During the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time,” panelists speaking with host Bill Maher noted the increasing fallout from the coronavirus as it spreads across the U.S. and how it may cripple Donald Trump’s re-election efforts.

As one guest, political analyst Rachel Bitecofer put it, “Trump is so screwed.”

“What does the coronavirus do to the campaign?” asked New Times columnist Ross Douthat.

“You know, Trump is so screwed, “Bitecofer shot back. “Right? Because it is totally going to f*ck the economy.”

“Everybody says that,” host Maher interjected. “Every time something happens and he’s never screwed.”

“Oh no no no, he is definitely not helped by this,” Bitecofer replied. “You can see that in his total panic. The one thing that he had was all that decadence — he had all these rich people who were able to say, well I’ve got my conservative judges who will one day redefine American citizenship so our minority population can hold on to power. And, I have money, right, from the stock market.”

“Well, my parents are living off retirement funds,” she continued. “They’ve lost 40 percent of their stock.”

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who served under Trump, jumped in to add that one of the president’s first coronavirus press conferences was a disaster that led to a massive stock market sell-off leading to trillions of dollars in losses.

Watch below: