Trump is trying to ‘tweet the market back to life’ — but it looks like a bust: National Review writer

National Review writer Michael Brendan Dougherty thinks that President Donald Trump is flailing badly in his efforts to reassure the stock market with his frantic tweets about the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking at Trump’s efforts to downplay the virus’s impact on the American economy, Dougherty argues that the president seems to believe he can simply wish bad news away with his Twitter account.

“He seems to be trying to tweet the market back to life,” Dougherty comments. “I don’t think Trump’s sweet talk is going to work, and it may be having the opposite effect of what he intends. In part, the market is giving a judgment — maybe a hasty one — on Trump’s ability to address a public-health crisis. If he takes the market seriously, he should respond with more than a few tweets.”

Indeed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday collapsed by well over 1,000 points, and at one point trading had to be halted as part of the market’s emergency circuit breaker system.

Dougherty also dings Trump for comparing coronavirus to the flu, as he did on Monday morning to reassure his followers that the disease likely wouldn’t kill them.

“The comparison to flu is a dangerous one because flu doesn’t spread exponentially, because we have decades of experience treating it, and because the worst cases of flu are not as severe as this virus,” he writes.

Read the whole post here.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump not ready to give up handshakes and instead relying on hand sanitizer to avoid coronavirus: report

March 9, 2020

President Donald Trump has been asking aides whether he should continue shaking hands with well-wishers to reduce his exposure to the coronavirus, but so far he hasn't changed his habits.

The president shook hands Monday with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a group of supporters after arriving in the Orlando area for a fundraiser, but he has expressed private concerns about the virus, reported the New York Times.

The famously germaphobic Trump has asked advisers whether he should cut back on handshakes, but so far has continued his standard practice of loading up on hand sanitizer after meeting with crowds.

White House’s Grisham scorched for ‘stunningly dumb’ answer about Trump’s chances of getting the coronavirus

March 9, 2020

A Monday morning appearance by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Fox News to tout Donald Trump's health in the face of the coronavirus pandemic was panned by one of CNN's chief political commentators after she gave what he called a "dumb" defense of the president's habits.

Oklahoma couple tried to ‘exorcise’ demons from 7-year-old son by waterboarding him

March 9, 2020

An Oklahoma couple is accused of torturing their son in an attempt to "exorcise" demons from the boy.

Concerned friends notified police after noticing welts on the 7-year-old boy's head and body, along with bruises on his wrists, and investigators learned the couple had become convinced the child was possessed by demonic spirits, reported KFOR-TV.

"Apparently, for whatever reason, the parents believe that one of the children may have been demon-possessed, and they were trying to perform an exorcism by waterboarding the child," said Sgt. Gary Knight, of Oklahoma City Police.

