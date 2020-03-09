‘This is deranged’: Trump gets flayed over ‘flailing’ attempt to downplay coronavirus pandemic

President Donald Trump on Monday issued a series of panicky tweets insisting that he and his administration have the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Even as the stock market plummeted over fears of the virus’s spread and the crash of the price of oil, the president tried to cheer Americans up by pointing out that gas prices would soon be coming down.

The president followed this up with a tweet telling everyone to stop panicking about the virus because “nothing is shut down, life and the economy go on.”

Trump’s happy talk failed to persuade many Twitter users, however, who accused the president of being “deranged.”

Check out some responses below.

The president seems to be having a nervous breakdown about his inability to cause stock prices to rise by tweeting pic.twitter.com/PW6UPzGK4N — Josh Barro (@jbarro) March 9, 2020

The president, in a series of tweets this morning, seems to be flailing about for a means to reassure a sliding Wall St https://t.co/JvRElh0SH3 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 9, 2020

“It’s just the flu, bro.”

—Donald J. Trump, President of the United States. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 9, 2020

resign now, before you do even more damage to our nation — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 9, 2020

What the actual fuck is wrong with you? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 9, 2020

This is deranged — Alex Pepski (@AlexPepski) March 9, 2020

This is how 1st world countries do it Don. No idea what you're doing. https://t.co/ierMlxOw6C — Tom Mullaly (@wagefreedom) March 9, 2020

Coronavirus has 10x the mortality rate of flu and 3x the RO. With your attitude I'll stay short, thanks. — Mark B. Spiegel (@markbspiegel) March 9, 2020

Universities are holding online classes. Business are closed. Schools closed. Workers are being laid off. Travel being cancelled. What the hell is this crazy man ranting about?? — Somewhere in Texas ☀️ (@joanneintexas) March 9, 2020

<pandemic_minimizer> has logged on — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 9, 2020

Last week you said the case number was “diminishing” — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) March 9, 2020

Comparing corona to the flu is factually wrong and normatively obtuse. Here's why.https://t.co/Xp8UBOSd93 — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) March 9, 2020

It’s going to blow my mind for the rest of my life that you got elected president. “We only lost 22 people and counting”! 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Nathaniel #purplewaveUSA 💜🌊 (@NewGopforUSA) March 9, 2020

Somebody should inform Donald Trump that he is in the second-most vulnerable age group to covid-19, with an 8% mortality rate. https://t.co/0Gku4UUJA4#Covid19 #coronavirus https://t.co/7Izoc4dB9t — Khaled Diab (@DiabolicalIdea) March 9, 2020

Maybe if the Coronavirus threatened to violate its nondisclosure agreement Trump would finally consider it a problem. — Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) March 9, 2020