Trump Jr threatens to ‘scorn’ anyone who praises China — hours before president heaps praise on China’s leadership

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump praised China’s leadership on the coronavirus outbreak — just hours after his son warned anyone who did so should face consequences.

Donald Trump Jr. attacked China and its defenders as “propagandists” in a Thursday afternoon tweet, after his father and other Republicans had spent weeks rebranding the coronavirus as the “China flu” or “Wuhan flu,” but the president then turned around and did exactly that, reported the Washington Post.

“Anyone praising China’s ‘leadership’ in responding that the virus should be scorned for being the authoritarian/communist propagandist that they are,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

About 12 hours later, his father lavished praise on China’s leadership.

“Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China,” the president tweeted. “Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!”

