Trump launches frenzied Twitter attack on Democrats and media as coronavirus crisis swamps his administration

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump railed against the media for reporting on the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump and his administration have insisted the outbreak is contained, although the markets are jittery and public events are being canceled to halt the spread of the virus — but the president blamed the press for making the situation sound more dire than it is.

“The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant,” Trump tweeted. “Surgeon General, ‘The risk is low to the average American.'”

Congress is considering a recess to prevent older members from becoming infected, and two Republican lawmakers — Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar — have announced they are quarantining themselves after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient last month.


