Trump launches major attack on press in morning Twitter meltdown: ‘NAME YOUR SOURCES!’

President Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning by ranting at the nation’s media which is struggling to cover the coronavirus pandemic in a time when the White House is sending out mixed messages.

Taking to Twitter, the president wrote, as part of a barrage of tweets: “So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES!”

The president was not specific as to what set off his latest diatribe.

You can see the tweets below:

So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

….very often FAKE NEWS. Lamestream Media should be forced to reveal sources, very much as they did in the long ago past. If they did that, the media would be trusted again, and Fake News would largely be a thing if the past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020