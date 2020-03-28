Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump launches major attack on press in morning Twitter meltdown: ‘NAME YOUR SOURCES!’

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning by ranting at the nation’s media which is struggling to cover the coronavirus pandemic in a time when the White House is sending out mixed messages.

Taking to Twitter, the president wrote, as part of a barrage of tweets: “So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president was not specific as to what set off his latest diatribe.

You can see the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump launches major attack on press in morning Twitter meltdown: ‘NAME YOUR SOURCES!’

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning by ranting at the nation's media which is struggling to cover the coronavirus pandemic in a time when the White House is sending out mixed messages.

Taking to Twitter, the president wrote: "So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES!"

The president was not specific as to what set off his latest diatribe.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

For Trump, there’s only one victim: himself. He fears political defeat more than the deaths of millions

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 28, 2020

By

A photograph purporting to show Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in tears, having lost all hope over the coronavirus toll in his country, made its way around cyberspace earlier this week. It turned out the photo wasn't of Conte, but of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and he wasn't crying about losses due to coronavirus in his own country, but remembering a knife attack he suffered in 2018 during a speech he gave last year.This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New York medical workers decry ‘abysmal’ lack of coronavirus protection

Published

40 mins ago

on

March 28, 2020

By

Medical staff in America's coronavirus hotbed New York are struggling with long hours and a dire need for protective equipment -- and as infections surge, they increasingly fear for their own safety.

Doctors and nurses are working around the clock caring for patients hit by the fast-spreading infection, risking their lives on the front lines of the global crisis.

The same week the United States became the new epicenter of the pandemic -- posting over 100,000 confirmed cases of infection, including more than 1,500 deaths -- Kious Kelly, a nurse manager at a Manhattan hospital, succumbed to a fatal case of Covid-19.

Continue Reading
 
 