Trump ‘losing his patience’ with Dr Anthony Fauci correcting his false medical claims: report

On Monday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump is “losing his patience” with virologist and coronavirus task force official Dr. Anthony Fauci — who has frequently contradicted him when he has made false medical claims about the spread or prevention of the disease.

“Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has grown bolder in correcting the president’s falsehoods and overly rosy statements about the spread of the coronavirus in the past two weeks — and become a hero to the president’s critics because of it. And now Mr. Trump’s patience has started to wear thin,” wrote Maggie Haberman. “So has the patience of some White House advisers, who see Dr. Fauci as taking shots at the president in some of his interviews with print reporters while offering extensive praise for Mr. Trump in television interviews with conservative hosts.”

“Dr. Fauci and Mr. Trump have publicly disagreed on how long it will take for a coronavirus vaccine to become available and whether an anti-malaria drug, chloroquine, could help those with an acute form of the virus. Dr. Fauci has made clear that he does not think the drug necessarily holds the potential that Mr. Trump says it does,” wrote Haberman. “In an interview with Science Magazine, Dr. Fauci responded to a question about how he had managed to not get fired by saying that, to Mr. Trump’s ‘credit, even though we disagree on some things, he listens. He goes his own way. He has his own style. But on substantive issues, he does listen to what I say.'”

Fauci was conspicuously missing during the president’s press conference on Monday, during which he pointedly blasted doctors for recommending shutdowns of business and suggested that America will “soon” lift coronavirus safety measures for the sake of the economy.

