Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving megachurch pastor faces charges for packing church with hundreds despite COVID-19 warnings

Published

1 min ago

on

An arrest warrant was issued for a Florida megachurch pastor who repeatedly flouted warnings by local officials not to hold services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the arrest warrant Monday issued against Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who led crowded services Sunday at his at The River at Tampa Bay Church, reported WTVT-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk and thousands of residents who may interact with them this week in danger,” Chronister said.

Howard-Browne, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, refused to close its doors despite a “safer at home” order issued by the county meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

“They are trying to beat me up, you know, over having the church operational,” Howard-Browne said on a livestream of Sunday’s services. “But we are not non-essential.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The pastor was charged with unlawful assembly in violation of public health emergency rules, a second-degree misdemeanor, and State attorney Andrew Warren warned that others could also face charges for disobeying public health orders.

The sheriff estimated 400 to 500 worshipers packed Sunday’s services, and he chastised Howard-Browne for telling his followers that the coronavirus was a hoax.

“I was appalled and also frightened at the fact that those individuals were thinking and believing they were doing the right thing,” Chronister said. “How many people are they going to infect if they have this #COVID19 now that they’re going to spread it back to the community as they return back to where they live?”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving megachurch pastor faces charges for packing church with hundreds despite COVID-19 warnings

Published

1 min ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

An arrest warrant was issued for a Florida megachurch pastor who repeatedly flouted warnings by local officials not to hold services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the arrest warrant Monday issued against Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who led crowded services Sunday at his at The River at Tampa Bay Church, reported WTVT-TV.

“Last night I made the decision to seek an arrest warrant for the pastor of a local church who intentionally and repeatedly chose to disregard the orders set in place by our president, our governor, the CDC, and the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue policy group.” pic.twitter.com/L7L0b9jSjA

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Cuomo refuses to take Trump’s bait: ‘This is no time for politics and you lead by example’

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) refused to take President Donald Trump's bait in his recent attacks against Cuomo and other governors.

In a call with Fox News, Trump alleged that the only reason Cuomo's poll numbers are high is that Trump is making them high. Cuomo took Trump's comment as a compliment because he acknowledged Cuomo's success.

The New York governor explained he's not afraid to get into a political fight. "I'm a tangler," he confessed. But now isn't the time.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This disease is accelerating’: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed over ‘piecemeal’ stay-at-home order

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced this Monday that he would be signing an executive order urging Floridians in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe Counties to stay home through “mid-May,” according to the Miami Herald.

“This codifies a set of rules regarding ‘Safer at Home’ in Southeast Florida,” he said. “It gets all four counties operating on the same sheet of music.”

The Herald reports that the four counties cited in his order make up 58% of the total positive novel coronavirus cases in the state.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image