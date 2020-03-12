Trump-loving pastor attacks ‘sissy’ churches that cancel events to protect people from coronavirus

A Trump-loving pastor this week launched an angry attack against churches in Italy that are canceling large gatherings to protect people from getting coronavirus.

LGBTQNation reports that televangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth recently uncorked a wild rant about any religious institutions that are working to stop the spread of the disease.

“Shame on every European full gospel church, bunch of sissies, that shut down during this thing!” he ranted.

Shuttlesworth even going so far as to attack individual Christians who are using hand sanitizer as a precautionary measure.

“If you’re putting out pamphlets and telling everybody to use Purell before they come into the sanctuary and don’t greet anyone, you should just turn in your ministry credentials and burn your church down — turn it into a casino or something,” he fumed in a video posted on Right Wing Watch’s Twitter account. “You’re a loser. Bunch of pansies, no balls, got neutered somewhere along the line and don’t even realize it!”

The pastor has also predicted that America will face minimal casualties from coronavirus because President Donald Trump has shown himself to be an ally of the Israeli government.

“Trump honors Israel, and it’s a massive difference,” he said. “And because of that, I predict America will be minimally affected by coronavirus.”

Watch the video below.

Right-wing evangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth has no time for "loser" pastors who are canceling services because of the coronavirus, saying they should instead be holding mass gatherings to demonstrate the power of their faith. pic.twitter.com/XNXJ89AE32 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 11, 2020