Trump-loving pastor attacks ‘sissy’ churches that cancel events to protect people from coronavirus
A Trump-loving pastor this week launched an angry attack against churches in Italy that are canceling large gatherings to protect people from getting coronavirus.
LGBTQNation reports that televangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth recently uncorked a wild rant about any religious institutions that are working to stop the spread of the disease.
“Shame on every European full gospel church, bunch of sissies, that shut down during this thing!” he ranted.
Shuttlesworth even going so far as to attack individual Christians who are using hand sanitizer as a precautionary measure.
“If you’re putting out pamphlets and telling everybody to use Purell before they come into the sanctuary and don’t greet anyone, you should just turn in your ministry credentials and burn your church down — turn it into a casino or something,” he fumed in a video posted on Right Wing Watch’s Twitter account. “You’re a loser. Bunch of pansies, no balls, got neutered somewhere along the line and don’t even realize it!”
The pastor has also predicted that America will face minimal casualties from coronavirus because President Donald Trump has shown himself to be an ally of the Israeli government.
“Trump honors Israel, and it’s a massive difference,” he said. “And because of that, I predict America will be minimally affected by coronavirus.”
Scientist explains how Trump ‘obliterated’ Obama’s pandemic response infrastructure out of spite
The coronavirus disease that was first diagnosed in China’s Hubei province has now spread to at least 47 countries and every continent except Antarctica. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak an international health emergency. President Trump sought to play down the threat from coronavirus and announced Vice President Mike Pence would be his point person to coordinate government efforts to prevent a widespread outbreak. As Trump spoke, a new milestone in the novel coronavirus outbreak was reported, in a possible example of community spread: A person was diagnosed with the virus in Northern California who had not traveled to any of the affected regions of the world, nor had known contact with anyone else who did. We speak with Laurie Garrett, former senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations and a Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer. She is the author of several books, including “Ebola: Story of an Outbreak,” “The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance” and “Betrayal of Trust: The Collapse of Global Public Health.”
White evangelicals back Trump ahead of election: poll
Evangelical white Christians in the United States are largely satisfied with President Donald Trump, who has assiduously courted their vote ahead of the 2020 election, according to a poll released Thursday.
The Pew Research survey said 76 percent of evangelical white Christians said they agreed with Trump on many or all issues, while 81 percent said Trump "fights for what I believe in."
Trump has become a staunch opponent of abortion as he seeks to rally evangelicals behind his re-election bid, while he has also appointed two conservative judges to the Supreme Court.
Trump’s CDC has only tested 77 people for coronavirus this week
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested only 77 people for coronavirus this week, a startlingly low number that indicates the rate of testing for Americans is actually decreasing even as the virus spreads.
Yahoo News reports that Dr. Stephen Redd, head of the CDC’s Office of Public Health Preparedness, revealed this week that the CDC has tested a total of 1,784 people for the disease. This number represented an increase from Sunday, when the CDC said that it had tested 1,707 people.