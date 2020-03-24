Quantcast
Trump may have blown up COVID-19 relief deal with a late-night tweet

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump may have blown up a possible deal on a coronavirus relief package with a late-night tweet attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has been engaged in some legislative diplomacy to work out an agreement between Senate Republicans and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of the aid package to salvage the economy during the outbreak, but Trump’s tweet may help sink those efforts, reported Politico Playbook.

Schumer told reporters right around the time Trump was tweeting that he and Mnuchin were close to a deal, and the Senate minority leader said the president “seemed very happy” when the Treasury secretary had told him about the agreement.

But the president’s tweet — which contained lies about Pelosi taking a vacation, open borders and the Green New Deal — gives Republican lawmakers cover to blow up the relief package.

One GOP senator could force the Senate to wait until Wednesday to vote on the package, and that could cause big problems if Trump comes out against the deal.

The vote will be tight with a handful of GOP absences related to the coronavirus, and the House hopes to pass the eventual Senate bill by unanimous consent without bringing representatives back to Washington during the outbreak for a roll-call vote.

But just one lawmaker could ruin that plan — and Trump has already sent a signal that he has problems with the deal.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump official warns of hundreds of thousands dead if we ‘prematurely’ end social distancing

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

Tom Bossert, who served as a homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump during the first two years of his administration, said that Trump's desire to "restart" the American economy while the COVID-19 pandemic rages out of control is putting hundreds of thousands of lives at risk.

Writing on Twitter, Bossert argued against downplaying the health risks posed by the pandemic in the name of getting Americans back to work.

"The case fatality rate is the percentage of people infected that die," he wrote. "People saying it’s only 1 percent must acknowledge the total number goes up, in real lost lives, if we prematurely return to open society without controls. More infected people means more total deaths. 1 percent of 66 million = 660K."

Breaking Banner

Trump insists people want to go back to work as health officials fear skyrocketing coronavirus cases

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is ready to end the social-distancing and thinks it's time to go back to normal. The problem is that people are still contracting the coronavirus. Indeed, epidemiologists suggest that this may be one of the worst weeks Americans have seen yet.

"Our people want to return to work. They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!" he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1242455267603877894

Breaking Banner

Pharmacists are seeing ‘disgraceful’ prescribing activity as doctors hoard unproven coronavirus drugs endorsed by Trump

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

A nationwide shortage of two drugs touted as possible treatments for the coronavirus is being driven in part by doctors inappropriately prescribing the medicines for family, friends and themselves, according to pharmacists and state regulators.

“It’s disgraceful, is what it is,” said Garth Reynolds, executive director of the Illinois Pharmacists Association, which started getting calls and emails Saturday from members saying they were receiving questionable prescriptions. “And completely selfish.”

