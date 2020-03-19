Trump officials had no idea there were coronavirus test shortages until hearing about them in media reports: WSJ

A major new Wall Street Journal expose reveals that members of President Donald Trump’s administration were completely clueless about the massive shortage of coronavirus test kits that have hampered efforts to slow the spread of the disease.

According to WSJ, “some White House aides learned of complaints about the availability of testing from the media, not the public-health officials in their own government.”

In fact, the Journal’s sources say that the administration only really started to take the problem seriously in the first week of March, when the crisis had already erupted throughout the country.

Despite this, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar continued defending the Trump administration’s efforts on testing by claiming in media interviews that the tests weren’t needed at the time because the number of confirmed cases was so low.