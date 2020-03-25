Quantcast
Trump rages on Twitter after he’s busted saying New York must ‘treat us well’ to get pandemic help

President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at the news media for accurately reporting his remarks about New York officials being nice to him as a prerequisite for getting help with the coronavirus pandemic.

During a Fox News town hall on Tuesday, Trump attacked New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who earlier in the day sharply criticized the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

“It’s a two-way street,” Trump said of helping out New York during the crisis. “They have to treat us well, too.”

The president, however, insisted that he has been helping New York regardless of what he said just one day earlier.

“I am working very hard to help New York City & State,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Dealing with both Mayor & Governor and producing tremendously for them, including four new medical centers and four new hospitals. Fake News that I won’t help them because I don’t like Cuomo (I do). Just sent 4000 ventilators!”

Trump’s boast of sending ventilators comes just one day after Cuomo said that his state would need tens of thousands more to cope with surging caseloads in hospitals. Additionally, Cuomo on Tuesday said that the state had only received 400 ventilators so far, or ten times less than the number Trump claimed to have sent in his tweet.

“What are we going to do with 400 ventilators when we need 30,000?” Cuomo asked during a press briefing.

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The BBC reports that Charles is reporting that he is in "good health," and that his wife, the 72-year-old Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative for the disease.

"In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," the Royal Family said in a statement. "The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

‘Mr. President, please’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe begs Trump to stop making unrealistic promises about COVID-19

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough implored President Donald Trump to face the coronavirus threat as a public health crisis, and stop worrying about a short-term boost to the economy.

The "Morning Joe" host appeared to speak directly to the president, who regularly watches the show and often complains about its criticism, and urged him to send help to New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo is begging for necessary tools to fight a quickly escalating emergency.

"This is like a general under fire knowing that the enemy is approaching from all sides and begging for help for the sake of American people, for the sake of seniors, and the president's -- again, in that moment there seemed dismissive, almost contemptuous of that," Scarborough said.

