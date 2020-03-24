Quantcast
Trump rants about car accidents at Fox coronavirus town hall as he proclaims ‘we have to get back to work’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump compared COVID-19 to the seasonal flu and automobile accidents to justify his decision to order companies back to work next week.

The president has said he wants Americans to return to work after a two-week shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak, although medical experts agree more widespread social distancing is needed to halt the spread of the deadly pandemic.

“Look, we lose thousands — I brought some numbers here,” Trump told Fox News in a town hall interview outside the White House. “We lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu, we don’t turn the country off — every year. When I heard the number — you know, we averaged 37,000 people a year. Can you believe that? This year we are having a bad flu season, but we lose thousands of people a year to the flu — we never turn the country off.”

“We lose much more than that to automobile accidents,” he continued. “We didn’t call up the automobile companies and say, ‘Stop making cars, we don’t want cars anymore.’ We have to get back to work.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Republican governor shredded for thinking coronavirus is under control in Florida: ‘Dumbest [expletive] I’ve heard’

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was shredded by officials in his own state for trying to parrot President Donald Trump's "cure can't be worse than the disease" approach to the coronavirus, Politico reported Tuesday.

While Spring Breakers flocked to beaches in Miami, the rest of the country was self-isolating. DeSantis did nothing to stop it.

2020 Election

Oil execs furious with Trump as prices collapse — and it could hurt his re-election hopes

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

As if Donald Trump doesn't have enough problems on his plate with the country crippled by the coronavirus pandemic that is causing the economy to collapse, now oil executives are furious with the president for cheering on the steep drop in oil prices.  

According to a report from Politico, Trump's Twitter boast of "Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!" on March 9th when prices dropped 25 percent infuriated oil execs who donated heavily to his 2016 campaign and it could come back to bite him in multiple ways as he gears up for re-election.

Satanists want you to respond to the pandemic with compassion — and reason

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

The Coronavirus is changing America’s religious landscape as social distancing forces most religious communities to cancel in-person services and invent new online forms of worship. One might assume that Satanists would be unaffected by social distancing or even take a misanthropic delight in it. 

In 2017, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson advised Satanic Temple co-founder Lucian Greaves to “crawl back into your hole.” So now that people of all faiths are hunkering in their respective holes, how is The Satanic Temple (TST) faring?

