Trump refusing calls to force companies to make critical coronavirus supplies: NYT

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has not yet used the “extraordinary powers to force American industries to produce medical supplies, materials and equipment” needed for health care workers to adequately respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reported Friday.

“President Trump and his advisers are resisting calls from congressional Democrats and a growing number of governors to use a federal law to mobilize industry to provide badly needed resources to help halt the spread of the coronavirus, days after the president said he would consider using that authority,” the newspaper reported.

“Some of Mr. Trump’s advisers have privately said they are adhering to longstanding conservative opposition to big government, a view that reflects the administration’s conflicted view of how it should handle a crisis unlike any a modern president has faced,” The Times explained. “But there’s a growing chorus of pleas from Democratic lawmakers and governors to use the act to increase production of masks, ventilators and other supplies.”

The extraordinary powers in the act could help America’s shortages.

“The Defense Production Act, passed by Congress in 1950 at the outset of the Korean War, granted President Truman the power to spur the production of aluminum, titanium and other needed materials during wartime. Since then, it has been used for both the prevention of terrorism and to prepare for natural disasters,” the newspaper reported.

“The act would give the administration the authority to override companies’ existing contracts, and direct supplies to hot spots like New York City or Seattle. It could also help mobilize funds for retooling factories, refitting pharmacy drive-throughs into testing sites, and ramping up production of an eventual vaccine,” The Times explained.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
The disturbing ideology lurking behind Senator Richard Burr’s corruption

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

You may have noticed by now the number of celebrities, professional athletes and public officials who have come forward to say they are infected by the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The Brooklyn Nets announced Wednesday that the entire team had been examined by a private lab. Four players tested positive, including star Kevin Durant.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

You may have noticed by now the number of normal people being tested—you, me and everyone we know—is tiny, relatively speaking, because normal people do not go to private labs, and cities and states do not have enough tests available for public use.

‘OK let’s call it Rubio Herpes’: Marco Rubio pummeled after he whines about criticism of ‘China virus’ label

Published

42 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and other Republicans insist on referring to the coronavirus as the "China virus," which critics have said encourages fear and prejudice against Chinese Americans.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Friday dismissed complaints about the label and suggested that America right now has more important things to worry about than whether the president's words encourage racism against our fellow citizens.

"Virtually every American was either laid off or has family members & friends who have," he wrote on Twitter. "I know AN ENTIRE IMMEDIATE FAMILY (husband, wife, two adult children & their 2 spouses) all laid off in last 72 hours. But some people want to argue over what name we should use for the virus."

