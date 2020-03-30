Trump says Putin to ‘probably ask’ for sanctions lifting
President Donald Trump said Monday he expects his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to request the lifting of US sanctions during an upcoming phone call.
“Yeah, he’ll probably ask for that,” Trump told Fox News.
Trump did not say what his response would be, noting that he had put sanctions on Russia but adding: “They don’t like that. Frankly we should be able to get along.”
The two were due to talk “shortly,” he said.
Last Thursday, Putin told G20 leaders during a conference call that he wanted a moratorium on sanctions as a “matter of life and death” during the global coronavirus outbreak.
In the comments he did not specify which countries he was talking about but Russia is being hit hard by the economic fallout from coronavirus and a parallel price war with Saudi Arabia on the oil market.
Trump said he would be discussing the collapse in oil prices, which he said is “really hurting” the US energy industry.
Another point of contention could be Venezuela, where Washington, supported by dozens of other countries, has been trying unsuccessfully to promote the toppling of leftist strongman Nicholas Maduro. Russia is one of the few countries propping up his government.
“We may discuss that too,” Trump said.
Russian state oil company Rosneft said Saturday it is pulling out of Venezuela and argued that US sanctions on a Rosneft subsidiary — imposed as part of Washington’s attempt to cripple the Maduro government’s revenue sources — should now be lifted.
However, Russia remains a key partner to Caracas.
The bulk of US sanctions against Russia were imposed over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in Ukraine and what US investigators say was a concerted attempt to interfere in the 2016 presidential election won by Trump.
– ‘Every country does it’ –
Trump has resisted punishing Moscow, which denies meddling in US politics, but his hand was forced by his own Republican party in Congress, which sees the Putin government as hostile.
The warm relationship between Trump and Putin — seen by many Western capitals as an increasingly authoritarian leader responsible for assassinations of opponents at home and abroad — has been a constant source of controversy in the United States.
In his Fox interview on Monday, Trump dismissed reports that Russia and China are seeking to exploit the coronavirus disruption by planting disinformation aimed at putting the United States in a bad light.
“They do it and we do it,” he said, calling The Washington Post newspaper, which recently reported on the issue, “fake.”
“Every country does it,” he said.
Trump then questioned why Russia was considered an enemy by many in the West. As he has often in the past, he again also cast doubt on what was for decades the rock solid transatlantic alliance between the United States and Germany.
“I’m not saying they’re babies, I’m not saying they’re perfect,” he said of the Russians.
“But you know they also fought World War II, they lost 50 million people. They were our partner,” he said.
“Germany was the enemy and Germany is like this wonderful thing. Well, Germany takes advantage of us on trade for years. They pay far too little in NATO.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
WATCH: ABC’s Jonathan Karl demands Marco Rubio apologize for claim reporters are ‘gleeful’ about people dying of coronavirus
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) alleged that there are journalists who are gleeful to see the soaring numbers of coronavirus cases hitting the United States. While Rubio didn't name names, ABC White House reporter Jonathan Karl was incensed and demanded he name names.
https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1244279416819273729
During a Monday appearance on "The View," Karl called the claim "outrageous, wrong and hurtful."
"I called out Sen. Rubio and I'll do it again now to say who are you talking about, Senator?" Karl continued. "And more importantly to tell him, Sen. Rubio, apologize. That tweet hit just after my friends -- our friends at CBS News lost one of their colleagues, one of their co-workers died from coronavirus. A colleague at NBC died of coronavirus. We have at least two members of the White House Press Corps who are now suspected to have coronavirus. Who does Marco Rubio think is taking joy and glee at more people being sick? That's an outrageous statement. It's a hurtful statement."
Breaking Banner
‘Give me a break’: Disillusioned Trump voter infuriated by promise to restart economy by Easter
One disillusioned supporter said there's "no way" he's voting for President Donald Trump after watching his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Politico caught up with Peter Molloy shopping in a nearly empty Sam's Club last week in Ypsilanti, Michigan, where the former Trump voter had ventured out wearing a medical mask to pick up a prescription and stock up on frozen food and candy bars.
“I check every box -- I’m in all the high-risk categories,” Molloy told the website. “I’m over 60, I’ve had pneumonia twice and it killed my lung capacity, I need oxygen every night before bed. I’ve got ARDS [Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome], which is part of the progression of this coronavirus, and I shattered my spleen in a skiing accident. So, yeah, I’m a bit compromised.”
Breaking Banner
‘The greatest risk factor of disease and death is Donald Trump’: Forensic psychiatrist
The final death toll from coronavirus will not be the result of viral disease; it will be the result of mental disease. The greatest risk factor of disease and death is not being considered, and that is Donald Trump. If he continues in this presidency, he is on course for having three main effects: First, he will make a deadly pandemic much worse. Second, he will stoke divisions between “believers” and “unbelievers” in his alternative reality. And third, he will vastly augment suffering, which he will be tempted to direct into widespread violence.
It is not difficult for scientists to see that the president has already multifold exacerbated the coronavirus pandemic. The reasons are psychological: he is incapable of doing what is necessary, for that would require him to face reality, which means also his own emptiness and incapacity. It is unsurprising that he dismantled the infrastructure of one of the top programs for global pandemic preparedness in the world “to save money,” only to pay for it with trillions of dollars, which will still bring back neither the economy nor the millions of lives lost. However, again, reality will not matter.