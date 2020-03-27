Trump scalded with anger for ‘pretending’ to order more ventilators on Twitter instead of invoking executive order

President Donald Trump issued a series of attacks against General Motors after the White House reportedly backed out of a deal to produce ventilators over cost — and other social media users were left scratching their heads.

The White House was reportedly set to announce a joint venture between General Motors and Ventec Life Systems to produce tens of thousands of badly needed ventilators, but government officials reportedly balked at the $1 billion price tag.

Trump raged at General Motors and their CEO Mary Barra and then ordered the company to begin making ventilators under the Defense Production Act — although it wasn’t clear whether the president was officially invoking his executive powers or just letting off steam on Twitter.

As usual with “this” General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, “very quickly”. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke “P”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!! @GeneralMotors @Ford — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Invoke “P” means Defense Production Act! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

The president’s outbursts stunned and confused observers as the nation grapples with a coronavirus pandemic that threatens millions of lives.

Last night he said he didn’t believe states needed all these ventilators, as aides abruptly pulled back on a planned deal w GM in part because they worried about an expensive surplus. But now >> https://t.co/4SpoUGcX4Z — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 27, 2020

Again, he can order them to do this with the force of law, not a tweet. He has chosen not to. https://t.co/cWe4zfV9fm — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 27, 2020

Just over 12 hours ago Trump told Hannity that "I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.” Now he’s reversed course. He’s totally incoherent. https://t.co/hIJI8PnAem — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2020

u tagged the wrong general motors bro it's @GM — Crypto₿ull (@CryptoBull) March 27, 2020

You know that you are actually the person who invokes the DPA. I am sure the directions are drawn in crayon for you somewhere. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 27, 2020

Invoke the 25th amendment get rid of Trump now — 1John 🇺🇸🇨🇮 (@samblu1) March 27, 2020

Here’s the problem: this isn’t Trump invoking the DPA, it’s a moron rage-tweeting, pretending to care—the bull elephant trumpeting to his herd. He COULD use the DPA but he won’t. Same reason that he’s surrounded by experts on pandemics but prefers to get his info from Fox. — Tim (@timothyj9090) March 27, 2020

We should have been planning this and putting in all medical orders beginning of February, not mid-March. Donald Trump and this administration botched response beyond travel restriction from beginning. Testing and social distancing were two months late to make major impact — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) March 27, 2020

I absolutely believe Trump is slow-walking aid to WA, NY, CA and now Michigan, simply because they're blue states, or have Dem governors. He's contributing to the deaths of those he took an oath to represent–but never has. — سَجَد الجبوري (@sjd_aljuborie) March 27, 2020

ORDER the VENTILATORS You've spent MILLIONS on your GOLFING You're BAILING OUT CORPORATIONS AMERICANS are DYING due to your JEALOUSY of @NYGovCuomo If you DON'T ORDER THE VENTILATORS, you will be GUILTY of MASS MURDER. — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅 (@the_resistor) March 27, 2020

But didn't you tell Hannity yesterday that you don't need that many ventilators!? "I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators." — Samir (@PackersFavreFan) March 27, 2020

didnt you literally like yesterday say that hospitals have 2 ventilators and that's enough? — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 27, 2020

Did you know there's like an entire law, an Act, if you will, that allows you to order production of masks and ventilators that would save lives? Then you wouldn't have to whine about other people not helping. — Ward Q. Normal (@WardQNormal) March 27, 2020

