Trump scalded with anger for ‘pretending’ to order more ventilators on Twitter instead of invoking executive order

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump issued a series of attacks against General Motors after the White House reportedly backed out of a deal to produce ventilators over cost — and other social media users were left scratching their heads.

The White House was reportedly set to announce a joint venture between General Motors and Ventec Life Systems to produce tens of thousands of badly needed ventilators, but government officials reportedly balked at the $1 billion price tag.

Trump raged at General Motors and their CEO Mary Barra and then ordered the company to begin making ventilators under the Defense Production Act — although it wasn’t clear whether the president was officially invoking his executive powers or just letting off steam on Twitter.

The president’s outbursts stunned and confused observers as the nation grapples with a coronavirus pandemic that threatens millions of lives.

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Mike Pence seemingly walks back Trump's hope of reopening economy by Easter: 'It was really an aspirational goal'

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

Speaking on CNBC this Friday, Vice President Mike Pence seemed to throw a little cold water on President Trump's hopes for reopening the U.S. economy by Easter Sunday, saying that the goal was more "aspirational" than anything.

“The president expressed, really, an aspirational goal,” Pence said. “The president said he would love to see it around Easter.”

Pence added that when the time comes to roll back coronavirus-related lockdowns, the government would try to do so “responsibly."

Miami mayor urges Trump-loving governor to shut down Florida: 'It can become apocalyptic'

Published

31 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

Miami's mayor was the first in his county to test positive for the coronavirus, and he urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide lockdown before the outbreak became "apocalyptic."

Mayor Francis Suarez believes thousands of people in his city have the coronavirus, many of them unknowingly, and he called on DeSantis to shut down Florida as he has done in Miami -- where all nonessential businesses were closed and residents were told to stay at home, reported Business Insider.

Trump blames General Motors for botched ventilator manufacturing deal: 'They want top dollar!'

Published

43 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday blamed General Motors after his administration scuttled a deal with the company to produce desperately needed ventilators to help people afflicted with COVID-19.

"As usual with 'this' General Motors, things just never seem to work out," the president wrote. "They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, 'very quickly'. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess."

The New York Times reported on Thursday night that the White House canceled a planned announcement about GM producing ventilators due to cost concerns -- despite the fact that the United States Senate just passed a massive COVID-19 economic relief package that totaled $2 trillion.

