Trump signals that he’ll ‘most likely’ be tested for coronavirus after being pressed by reporters

During a press conference at the White House this Friday in the wake of declaring a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump potentially ended speculation as to whether or not he’ll get tested for the virus during an exchange with a reporter.

“Are you being selfish by not getting tested and potentially exposing…”

“Well, I didn’t say I wasn’t going to be tested,” Trump interrupted.

“Are you going to be?” the reporter pressed.

“Most likely, yeah,” Trump said.

According to press reports, over the weekend at Mar-a-Lago Trump came into contact with a Brazilian press aide who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday. There have been conflicting reports as to whether or not Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for the virus.