Trump slammed by national security expert for more pandemic bungling: 'You don't fight a war through charity and tweets'

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on CNN early Saturday morning national security expert Juliette Kayyem expressed frustration with Donald Trump after watching a clip of his contentious press conference from Friday, saying he is still not doing enough to contain the coronavirus pandemic spread.

Speaking with “New Day” host Victor Blackwell, Kayyem said that moves that the president claims he is making — such as ordering manufacturers to ramp up production of needed medical supplies — should have happened weeks ago.

Addressing the president’s waffling comments that he has invoked the Defense Production Act, the national security expert speculated that the president has done no such thing or he would have specifically stated it as a fact.

“So no clear answer is the answer is no,” she began. ” So the Defense Production Act allows the president to either take supplies and get them to the front lines, or prioritize these companies to get these things we need. Manufacturing takes a while so we should have done this weeks ago and the president is clearly trying to fool the American public.”

“We’re fighting a 50 state war on charity, on the charity of the CEOs maybe willing to give us certain things,” she continued. “The president’s unwillingness to do this is just so passive. You can’t quite conceive that this is his job, right? It’s just so passive and then, meanwhile, you know, we’re not getting that production line moving. I should say to everyone, this is the easy part; this is just about logistics. We’re not trying to make a vaccine. We’re not going to the moon. This is just getting stuff from point A the point to B. This is the easy stuff we know how to do this and the president can’t. He just doesn’t know how to do it.”

She then added, “You don’t fight a war through charity and tweets.”

Watch below:

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
