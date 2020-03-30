Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump takes another step towards authoritarianism as America grapples with the coronavirus pandemic

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thanks for your support!
This article was paid for by reader donations to Raw Story Investigates.

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

Terry H. Schwadron
Terry H. Schwadron

No sooner did Donald Trump sign the $2-trillion coronavirus aid bill last Friday than he immediately made clear that he intends to break the new law to insist on his own powers, not those dictated by Congress, in seeing how money gets spent.

One of the main blocking points to the bill as originally outlined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republican caucus was that bailout monies would be given to businesses and industries by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin without any oversight or even any disclosure for six months, after the November elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naturally, Democrats balked and forced Mnuchin and the White House to retreat before the bill became law.

Instead, the parties agreed to set up an inspector general’s office to review payments, report on them, and for Mnuchin to answer Congressional inquiries about what businesses will have received monies, whether they retained employees as promised, and barred use of such funds for corporate stock buybacks.

In a White House statement, Trump called the law’s mandate for a Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery “unreasonable.” The White House said the administration will not allow the inspector general to tell Congress about disbursements without “presidential supervision,” and called the law a violation of executive branch authority.

So, here we go again, with a president who so demands expansion of the powers of the Oval Office as to put us back on the road to authoritarianism. In TrumpWorld, only Donald Trump has the power to decide life and death or people, of who gets ventilators, and what companies or industries will survive.

*

As The New York Times laid out yesterday, there is a discernible push towards more power for authoritarian-minded leaders globally. Leaders in Hungary and Jordan as well as democracies in Britain and Israel are taking advantage of the situation to extend central powers for surveillance, movement and detention that may prove difficult to remove post-emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

As it has made clear this week in pushbacks with governors, Trump only wants to speak to governors and mayors who are outwardly appreciative of his administration’s help, choosing ill language and foot-dragging to some other states. This is well beyond the PR President who insists on having his own signature on every aid check to individual Americans; this is a danger sign of the impeachment variety all over again.

Let’s go back to what was negotiated: A new inspector general, confirmed by the Senate, is supposed to monitor how the Treasury Department extends loans and loan guarantees to businesses to ensure proper use of money, and specifically to ensure that Trump properties do not profit. The inspector general is to notify Congress immediately if the White House doesn’t cooperate with an audit or investigation – a step demanded since the White House has balked at Congressional oversight altogether.

But Trump says no.  “I do not understand, and my Administration will not treat, this provision as permitting the [inspector general] to issue reports to the Congress without the presidential supervision required by the Take Care Clause, Article II, section 3,” the White House statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clearly there is a lot of discretion in how about $400 billion of the $2-trillion bill gets spent. As news reports suggest, Trump wants certain industries, such as hotels and cruise ships, to have access to the taxpayer-backed funding—even if they are not American taxpaying corporations, like much of the cruise ship industry. The Treasury Department has not said so far how it will decide who receives money and what the terms will be. Trump said he would be consulting with Wall Street executives to make decisions.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on MSNBC that the White House statement was  “indicative of the difference between Democrats and Republicans when it came to this bill.” Congress will also soon establish its own panel, as allowed under law, “in real time to make sure we know where those funds are,” Pelosi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the week, when asked about oversight of the lending programs, Trump told reporters that “I’ll be the oversight.”

*

As soon as Trump refuses, we’ll have a Constitutional dust-up on top of a medical emergency and an economic meltdown. The only common factor is the Trump ego sitting in the driver’s seat for all solution-thinking.

Trump also is setting himself as the one to declare some counties as low medical risk, is also the one pushing particular drug treatments for the virus without medical training or intelligence, is also the one who is holding sway over distribution of vital medical supplies and equipment for personal  political advancement in a reelection year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress may take any refusal to court, but that is unlikely to resolve for months. And clearly there will be no repeat impeachment options. There is only the November election looming, and even that now is talked about in certain tentative ways about how the public votes during a medical emergency resulting in lockdowns.

With a fourth economic recovery bill looming in Congress, non-compliance will assure the opposite of a well-oiled, bipartisan response. No, we’ll see a partisan brawl that Trump could simply avoid by obeying the new law he just signed.

The president is not above the law. And if he is acting in the public good in this distribution of business bailouts, what’s the harm in allowing oversight by Congress or an inspector general?

This is about an ego-centric Donald Trump who insists on his way. To me, it is a warning sign that the medical emergency should be no mask for authoritarian takeover.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump reveals the one thing he ‘cannot get away with’ during coronavirus briefing

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

During his latest coronavirus press briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump unexpectedly segued into talking about his hair as it visibly blew around on camera.

"My hair is blowing around. And it is mine," Trump said, with no prompting, in the middle of discussing the efforts by the federal government and businesses to combat the pandemic.

Messing around with his hair, Trump remarked, was "the one thing you cannot get away with" as president.

Watch below:

"My hair is blowing around. And it is mine. The one thing you cannot get away with. It is a problem if you are president" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/ZifUxnquYQ

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Elderly DUI suspect spits on officer after arrest — then claims to have coronavirus

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

An elderly woman in Arvada, Colorado was arrested under the suspicion that she was driving while under the influence when she spat on the arresting officer. The woman then claimed to have COVID-19, Fox31 Denver reported.

The officer responded to the call early Sunday morning after reports of a driver colliding with four cars. Officers tracked the woman to a 7-Eleven in the area, where they identified her as Brenda Johnson. She was arrested for a DUI and other traffic charges.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP’s ‘War on Science’ hurting government’s response to coronavirus: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

In an op-ed for New York Magazine's Intelligencer this Monday, Janathan Chait warns that the "threat of recidivism" hangs over Donald Trump's presidency in the wake of his late shift to a more serious tone in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"At any moment, the wrong CEO or Fox News personality might get Trump’s ear and persuade him to toggle back to insouciance," Chait writes.

Trump's downplaying of the virus was compounded Republican governors in several states who echoed his dismissals. Explaining this, Chait cites a recent study that suggests the speed of state-level reaction depends on its governor’s partisan identity.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image