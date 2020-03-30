Trump threatens to unleash panic across America– but says ‘I don’t want to do that’

President Donald Trump threatened to unleash mass panic during a Monday afternoon press briefing on COVID-19.

Responding to a question from CNN’s Jim Acosta, Trump argued he could “cause panic even better than you.”

The president argued he could make Acosta look like a “minor league player” when it comes to inciting panic.

Trump did not offer an examples of Acosta being a major league player when it comes to inciting panic.

