Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump threatens to unleash panic across America– but says ‘I don’t want to do that’

Published

35 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump threatened to unleash mass panic during a Monday afternoon press briefing on COVID-19.

Responding to a question from CNN’s Jim Acosta, Trump argued he could “cause panic even better than you.”

The president argued he could make Acosta look like a “minor league player” when it comes to inciting panic.

Trump did not offer an examples of Acosta being a major league player when it comes to inciting panic.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘It’s retaliation’: Amazon worker says he was fired for organizing protest against unsafe working conditions

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Amazon has fired a process manager who helped organize a walkout at the company's warehouse in Staten Island to protest the working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"About 50 workers walked out Monday, according to Chris Smalls, a worker at the warehouse who helped organize the action," wrote Nitasha Tiku and Jay Greene. "Amazon, which is trying to hire 100,000 workers to address the crush of coronavirus-related orders, disputed that figure as well as the complaints that it’s not doing enough to protest workers. Only 15 employees participated in the demonstration out of 5,000 who work at the warehouse, Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Levandowski said in an emailed statement."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s where Trump might have gotten his bizarre claim that Seoul has 38 million people

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

During the White House briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump was drawn into a discussion of South Korea, which reported its first coronavirus case at the same time as the United States but has been vastly more successful at controlling the spread of the disease.

In an attempt to make himself appear knowledgeable, Trump rattled off a statistic he "knows" about South Korea: that the capital city, Seoul, is home to 38 million people. Except...that's incorrect.

Trump asks a reporter what the population of Seoul, South Korea, is.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump threatens to unleash panic across America– but says ‘I don’t want to do that’

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump threatened to unleash mass panic during a Monday afternoon press briefing on COVID-19.

Responding to a question from CNN's Jim Acosta, Trump argued he could "cause panic even better than you."

The president argued he could make Acosta look like a "minor league player" when it comes to inciting panic.

Trump did not offer an examples of Acosta being a major league player when it comes to inciting panic.

Jim Acosta triggers the President after using his own statements downplaying the virus against him pic.twitter.com/bBX3DzR0Fh

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image