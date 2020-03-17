Trump to announce suspending due process for some due to coronavirus pandemic: NYT

President Donald Trump is set to announce new draconian measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a new report in The New York Times.

“The Trump administration plans to immediately turn back all asylum seekers and other foreigners attempting to enter the United States from Mexico illegally, saying the nation cannot risk allowing the coronavirus to spread through detention facilities and border patrol agents,” the newspaper reported, citing “four administration officials.”

“The administration officials said the ports of entry would remain open to American citizens, green-card holders and foreigners with proper documentation,” The Times reported.

“But under the new rule, set to be announced in the next 48 hours, border patrol agents would immediately return anyone to Mexico — without any detainment and without any due process — who attempts to cross the southwestern border between the legal ports of entry. They would not be held for any length of time in an American facility,” the newspaper explained. “Confirmed cases of the virus in Mexico stand at 82, compared with around 5,600 in the United States and more than 470 in Canada.”