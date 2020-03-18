Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump unable to resist racist remark while reassuring Americans cash is coming

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump tried to reassure anxious Americans that financial assistance would be coming, but he couldn’t help slipping some casual racism into his statement.

The president promised financial payouts to workers who lost their jobs or ability to work during the coronavirus quarantine, and then blamed the outbreak on China — where the virus was first detected in late 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you,” Trump tweeted. “The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever!”

Trump and his administration have faced widespread criticism for their slow response to the outbreak, which the president downplayed as a hoax until the stock market tanked and state and local governments began widespread cancellations.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘It’s a stupid answer!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe unloads on Trump’s ‘clueless’ surgeon general

Published

1 min ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump's surgeon general for saying the best way to deal with a possible ventilator shortage was to avoid getting the coronavirus.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams appeared Wednesday morning on NBC's "Today," where host Savannah Guthrie asked whether the U.S. had enough ventilators to meet potentially catastrophic demand.

"The best way to not run out of ventilators or [personal protective equipment] is to make sure you drive down demand," Adams said, before admitting that supply might not meet demand.

The "Morning Joe" host unloaded on the surgeon general's response.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Small government Republicans scramble to adopt leftist ideas as America grapples with the coronavirus crisis

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

They say there are no atheists in foxholes. It might be more true to say that in a crisis, everybody becomes a leftist.

Multiple states reported more unemployment applications on Monday than were submitted the entire month of February, as employers across the country began initial rounds of mass layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread shutdowns of businesses, schools and public facilities of all kinds. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is reportedly already warning of unemployment numbers approaching Great Depression levels in the near future.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Asymmetric people are spreading this virus’: GOP’s Martha McSally bungles blame for COVID-19 on Fox News

Published

33 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) began pointing fingers for the spread of the coronavirus, but she botched her blame.

The Arizona Republican appeared on "Fox & Friends," where she begged Americans to take part in social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, which can be spread by people who are infected but don't show any symptoms.

"I am begging them, their grandparents saved the world from tyranny, the greatest generation is at risk right now," McSally said. "It is my generation's responsibility and the younger generation's responsibility to listen, to stay home, to stay away from other people."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image