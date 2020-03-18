Trump unable to resist racist remark while reassuring Americans cash is coming

President Donald Trump tried to reassure anxious Americans that financial assistance would be coming, but he couldn’t help slipping some casual racism into his statement.

The president promised financial payouts to workers who lost their jobs or ability to work during the coronavirus quarantine, and then blamed the outbreak on China — where the virus was first detected in late 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you,” Trump tweeted. “The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever!”

Trump and his administration have faced widespread criticism for their slow response to the outbreak, which the president downplayed as a hoax until the stock market tanked and state and local governments began widespread cancellations.