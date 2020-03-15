Quantcast
Trump White House called to complain about tweet describing O’Hare airport chaos — and offered no help: Illinois governor

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on Meet the Press, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzer (D) said the only response he got from the White House about his Twitter accusation about travelers being stuck in O’Hare airport awaiting health checks was a complaint from an unnamed staffer — and no offer of help.

Speaking with host Chuck Todd, the lawmaker called out the White House which caused the mess by not staffing up DGS employees after the president deeclared a travel halt involving Europe.

“I got a call at about 11:00 last night after that tweet from a White House staffer who yelled at me about the tweet. That is what I got,” he explained. “Now, we’ve been talking to Customs and Border Patrol officials directly on the ground at O’Hare. I’ve been working with the mayor and our senators to make sure we’re getting the federal government to pay attention to this problem because we can’t have it happen all day today.”

You can see his tweets and the video below:

Devin Nunes leveled for his latest lawsuit aimed at silencing critics — raising his demands to $1 billion in damages

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

In a column for Washington Post that is both sarcastic and scathing, Dana Milbank mocked Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for spending more time filing lawsuits against his critics then doing the job voters sent him to Washington D.C. to do.

Under a headline stating, "Raise your hand if you have not been sued by Devin Nunes, " the columnist writes that his own paper has now been served with papers by the California congressman -- joining an extensive list that also includes a Twitter "cow."

Dr. Anthony Fauci refuses to support Trump lie that Obama is to blame for coronavirus testing failures

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, on Sunday declined to back up President Donald Trump's assertion that Obama administration decisions caused delays in testing for COVID-19.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked Fauci if he agreed with President Donald Trump's statement blaming former President Barack Obama.

"To be honest with you, I'm not sure what regulations and what they're talking about," Fauci replied, referring to the president's recent Rose Garden address. "I really mean that. I'm trying to figure out what it is that these things were in place that were able to or inhibiting."

A government that serves only the rich set the stage for this pandemic

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

No, this not a bad dream.

You really did just wake up in these "great" United States to find that no matter where you live, your freedom of movement is now constricted. Not by the military, but by the fear of the invisible — a virus you never heard of before it shackled you and your family in a form of self-imposed lockdown.

This article first appeared on Salon.

The power dynamic here is merely a biological progression of what we feel when some malignant cyber-force zeros in on our laptop computer and takes control of it, holding us hostage.

