Trump’s Mar-a-Lago is continuing to allow large gatherings despite coronavirus risk: report

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that although President Donald Trump’s hotels and clubs have been hit with numerous cancellations and delays over coronavirus fears, his Mar-a-Lago country club in South Florida does not appear to be offering guidance and is still allowing large scheduled gatherings to move forward.

“As of Thursday evening, the Trump Organization had not changed its public posture — or outlined what measures it is taking to protect club members and guests — as the virus has spread more widely across the country, including to all nine states and the District of Columbia where the company operates in the United States,” reported Joshua Partlow, David Fahrenthold, and Jonathan O’Connell.

This is in spite of the fact that a Brazilian government official who interacted with the president at Mar-a-Lago has now been confirmed to have coronavirus — something that has reportedly made the president nervous.

Some people hosting events at the club are opting to change their plans. “At Mar-a-Lago, one person familiar with the club’s operations said that a multiday, lavish wedding had been postponed because of coronavirus fears, and a brunch had been called off,” said the report.

However, the report continued: “the club appeared to be allowing other events to proceed. Mar-a-Lago this week has been setting up for a massive, 700-person charity luncheon — the ‘Wine, Women and Shoes’ bash to raise money for Big Dog Ranch Rescue, an animal shelter. The chairs of the event include Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Lea Trump, and the daughter of Trump’s former presidential rival, Georgina Bloomberg.”

It remains to be seen whether there will be any change of policy.