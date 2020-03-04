Trump’s ploy to trick Democrats into letting him pick the nominee is failing: columnist

President Donald Trump has not made it a secret that he does not want to face former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. He has frequently gone out of his way to praise Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is seen by some of his allies as an easier candidate to beat in November, and employed a complicated scheme against Biden involving Ukrainian military aid, that led to his impeachment for abuse of power.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as columnist Karen Tumulty wrote in the Washington Post, on Super Tuesday, Democratic voters ignored the chaos and made a statement about the direction they want their party to go.

“One of the many things we learned on Super Tuesday is this: The perception that the Democratic Party has lurched to the left is greatly exaggerated,” wrote Tumulty. “The results of what amounted to a nationwide primary were an endorsement of gradualism over revolution, and pragmatism above both of them.”

“This, more than anything else we’ve seen lately, should scare President Trump’s campaign,” continued Tumulty. “And it obviously does, as evidenced by the increasingly desperate and pathetic efforts by Trump and his team to shill for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a democratic socialist. The president has been filling his Twitter feed with laments that Sanders is being mistreated, and faux concerns that the race is being rigged against him … But then, what would you expect? Trump is apparently so terrified of former vice president Joe Biden that he felt compelled to commit an abuse of power that led to his impeachment.”

“Democrats should not fear what lies ahead, even if it is a long and robust battle between the only two people who still have a shot,” concluded Tumulty. “At the end of it, the country will have a far clearer idea of what the party stands for — and so will the Democrats themselves.”

You can read more here.