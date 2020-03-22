Quantcast
Trump’s ‘true believers’ will pay a price for believing his coronavirus lies: Rick Wilson

1 min ago

Appearing remotely on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” conservative campaign consultant Rick Wilson said that, due to Donald Trump’s history of downplaying the coronavirus health risk that has only changed recently, some of his most avid supporters will likely suffer disproportionately from the virus because they failed to take the threat seriously.

Host Reid kicked off the interview by telling the NeverTrumper, “I’ve had friends emailing me things they’re getting from people — family members and friends on Facebook saying it’s all a lie, they still believe it. They believe his pivot isn’t real. But the danger is real, this keeping away from one another and doing our social distancing only works if everybody does it.”

“If his people don’t believe it and believe the tough coverage is just out to get him rather than trying to save lives, we have a problem,” she added.

‘I mean, look, Joy, the small number of true believer Trumpers who will not be touched by this, I suspect they’ll be going to a lot of funerals because they’re going to be the people who helped spread this,” he explained. “We had a Florida legislator, (Republican) Mike Hill, post on Facebook, on Friday afternoon I think, a bunch of guys joking they’re not going to do social distancing, they’re going to go out, blah, blah blah.”

“These people who believe everything Donald Trump says, spent seven weeks hearing this is a fake thing, it’s a hoax, the media is out to get him and this is where science and the trump reality bubble collide,” he continued. “And those people that are laughing it off right now are going to be the ones who have a proximate responsibility for the fact this is going to take longer and cost nor and cost more lives than it should have.”

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
