Twitter beats down ‘raging moron’ Devin Nunes for advising public gatherings: ‘Is he really that dumb?’

The Internet lashed out at Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Sunday after he told Americans to go to restaurants during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out,” Nunes told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “But I will just say, one of the things you can do if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant.”

“Just don’t run to the grocery store and buy $4,000 of food!” he added. “Go to your local pub.”

The advice did not go over well on Twitter, where people repeatedly referred to Nunes as an “idiot.”

Read a sampling of the tweets below.

“If you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to go out and go to a local restaurant, likely you can get in easy. Let’s not hurt the working people in this country…go to your local pub” pic.twitter.com/jXdhOfwe9R — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 15, 2020

@DevinNunes Someone should sue Jackass Nunes for a billion dollars. By far the dumbest person in Congress, Nunes even looks dumb!!! — Foodie4433 (@foodie4433) March 15, 2020

Devin Nunes has no use. He is, quite literally, useless. In fact, his existence is a net-loss to humanity. He is the virus personified. Please do not listen to @DevinNunes #coronapocolypse #CoronaOutbreak #HighRiskCovid19 #SundayMorning #coronavirus — Chris O’Brien (@chrisob617) March 15, 2020

I’m a bartender. I rely on tips. If I don’t work I don’t get paid. But even I agree that this is wrong and Nunes is a fucking idiot. — Town Fool (@neonsinatra) March 15, 2020

I think rep Nunes should lead the charge and take his family out to local restaurants and businesses to show there’s nothing to worry about. — Eternally Optimistic (@GeorgiaBoy__912) March 15, 2020

Yes let’s def listen to medical science expert and general genius Devin Nunes over Dr. Fauci, everyone — Erin Cohan (@erincohan) March 15, 2020

Calling Nunes an idiot insults idiots ! — Prog-Boomer – #Resistance #BlueTsunami (@ProgBoomer) March 15, 2020

They’re still in a death spiral. Cities are closing schools while devin Nunes is on tv telling ppl to go out to eat. This admin is doing their best to kill people, while governors and city officials are trying to convey severity of situation. And it’s confusing ppl who watch Fox — Not Your Enemy (@nikkikessler) March 15, 2020

He is profoundly stupid! Why wasn’t he investigated when Parma’s disclosed Nunes’ role in trying to get dirt on Biden? Where’s the ethics committee? — mary (@mary90616311) March 15, 2020

Devin Nunes is trying to take the title of “Dumbest Member of Congress” from Louie Gohmert — No time for BS (@observantjulie) March 15, 2020

You sued a cow. That’s all I need to know. You are going down with this sinking ship, Nunes. You know that, right? — megan oneill (@megan7oneill) March 15, 2020

Ok, but like, we already knew that Devin Nunes doesn’t care if anyone dies. — Tori Delaine, PhD (@ToriDelaineFosh) March 15, 2020

Totally irresponsible comment by Nunes. How about “this is a great time to enjoy a wonderful home prepared dinner together with your loved ones”. Long term healthiness should trump the short term economic softness. — CanAm Man (@Dhicks40867194) March 15, 2020

Hopefully you didn’t need him to say that to still know that Nunes is a raging moron. That’s been clear for a few years. — Automation Man (@ManAutomation) March 15, 2020

Why don’t we all just go to Nunes’ house for dinner. I’m sure he would appreciate all of us “healthy” people around him and his family. — Jennifer (@NJ_Jenn_Resist) March 15, 2020

Wow, an olive farmer telling people to do the opposite of what 1000s of health specialists have told us to do to flatten the curve and a journalist who use to be respected listening intently to Nunes showing us his incompetence. — Grandma watching DJT (@shogirl224) March 15, 2020

Anybody dumb enough to follow advice from Devin Nunes deserves the worst. — CharM (@Vladdiefan) March 15, 2020

Nunes is a co-owner of a winery and encouraging people to go out to places that serve alcohol. — Michael Stanford 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@HalfAgain) March 15, 2020

pretty on brand for devin nunes. What dangerous and stupid behavior! That and the tractors in the background even though his family doesn’t farm in CA anymore — misanthropic populist (@misanthropicpo1) March 15, 2020

That said, why anyone still gives Nunes airtime to talk about literally anything is beyond me — Nick Curry (@ncurr) March 15, 2020

for the sake of the Public Health, Devin Nunes’ mouth should be sewn shut until an effective vaccine can be found, tested, and widely deployed.

This level of irresponsible speech may reach the “shouting ‘Fire’ in a crowded theater” threshold. — barry levine (@lowki) March 15, 2020

Nunes should have no credibility with anyone about anything. That he does is evidence if a different kind of epidemic. — Thomas J. House (@thouse48625) March 15, 2020

Devin Nunes is always finding new ways to be an idiot. — Alex Fisch (@AlexFischCC) March 15, 2020

I’ve frequently listened to Nunes, and asked myself “is he really that dumb?” Today he offered a definitive “yes.” — Gail Helt (@ghelt) March 15, 2020

Nunes was tellling Fox viewers to go out to eat and support the community. If they do, is it mean to say that solves a problem in this country? — Renie57 (@renie_mc) March 15, 2020

And Devin Nunes jumped the list to 1st place on the Hades reservation list. Thank you Mr Beelzebub! — weinit deep (@smith_kennet) March 15, 2020