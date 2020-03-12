Twitter staff ordered to work from home over virus fears
Twitter has ordered all staff globally to work from home in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly new coronavirus epidemic.
The outbreak has spread across the world since emerging in central China late last year, killing more than 4,600 people, infecting over 126,000, and prompting a wave of travel restrictions.
The social media platform had already announced a mandatory work from home policy for its staff in South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan earlier this month and suspended “non-critical” business travel and events in February.
“We are moving beyond our earlier guidance… and have now informed all employees globally they must work from home.” Twitter human resources chief Jennifer Christie said in a blog post late Wednesday.
“We understand this is an unprecedented step, but these are unprecedented times.”
Other internet giants have brought in their own policies to protect staff from infection.
Google began restricting visits to its offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco and New York on Monday, while Apple has also encouraged employees to work from home.
Facebook shut its offices in Singapore and London for “deep cleaning” last week after an employee who had spent time in both was diagnosed with the virus.
US Soccer boss apologizes after Coca-Cola rips ‘offensive’ claims
Coca-Cola slammed US Soccer after the federation claimed in court documents that playing for the men's national team carries more responsibility and requires a higher level of skill than that demanded of women players.
US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro issued an apology for the "offense and pain caused" by the court document language hours after being ripped by a major sponsor.
The federation made the gender claims in papers filed this week in the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the US Women's National Team against the federation in March of 2019.
China shuts down Everest over coronavirus
China has cancelled permits for Mount Everest because of the coronavirus, expedition organisers said Thursday, ahead of the spring climbing season on the world's highest peak.
Last year's traffic-clogged spring window saw a record 885 people summit Everest, 644 of them from Nepal and 241 from the northern flank in Tibet.
The Nepal side remains open for now although some expedition operators have seen cancellations and climbers have been asked to submit a 14-day travel history and medical reports.
The Chinese authorities "have informed us that the mountain will close from the north side," Lukas Furtenbach of Austria-based Furtenbach Adventures told AFP.
Tomi Lahren deflects COVID-19 fears saying she’s more afraid of ‘stepping on a used heroin needle’
Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren told viewers of her program "Final Thoughts" on Tuesday that she is "far more concerned with stepping on a used heroin needle" than she is about contracting COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
"Look, I don't want to get coronavirus any more than the next guy, but where is the hysteria over the California business-as-usual homeless epidemic, complete with your standard trash, rats, needles, and feces on our streets and beaches?" Lahren said. "I mean, Californians, let's put this in perspective, shall we?"