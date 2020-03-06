Two coronavirus victims attended AIPAC conference where Mike Pence spoke: report
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is reporting that two people who attended their conference have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.
The organization did not cancel their conference despite the epidemic and it was attended by many right-wing leaders.
“We have confirmed that at least two Policy Conference attendees from New York have tested positive for the coronavirus,” AIPAC said in a letter sent to everyone who attended.
They are urging any other attendees who may have coronavirus to contact local health authorities.
