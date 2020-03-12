‘Typhoid Mary’ Trump mercilessly mocked for hyping Florida rally after being exposed to coronavirus

President Donald Trump may cancel his planned rally for later this month in Florida over the coronavirus pandemic — but he boasted it was “sold out.”

Many state and local governments are calling for cancellations of public events to halt the spread of COVID-19, and the NBA has suspended its season after a player tested positive for the virus, but Trump boasted that he would speak to a capacity crowd March 25 in Tampa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Via pool, Trump just declared his rally in Florida – which has not been announced for Tampa on March 25 bc aides have tried getting him not to do it – is ‘all sold out,'” reported the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

Via pool, Trump just declared his rally in Florida – which has not been announced for Tampa on March 25 bc aides have tried getting him not to do it – is “all sold out.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 12, 2020

The president’s aides have tried to get Trump to postpone or cancel the campaign rally, as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have recently done as a precaution — and he told reporters that it would most likely be cancelled.

“We need some separation until such time as this goes away,” Trump said. “It’s going to go away.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about campaign rallies, Trump in Oval tells press "we canceled one that we were thinking about doing" in Reno and thinks they will probably scrap the Tampa rally. "We need some separation until such time as this goes away. It's going to go away," he says. https://t.co/YAtjrPOpnJ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 12, 2020

Social media users mocked anyone reckless enough to actually attend the rally, if it’s not scrapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A huge gathering of science deniers during a pandemic seems like an excellent way to thin the herd. Best news of the day. — Mark Berger (@mbergs12) March 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

will he be giving out darwin awards https://t.co/RNSZosnePF — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) March 12, 2020

At what point does the GOP say enough with this fool? — Dawn White (@DawnWhi35516140) March 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

they sell tickets? I assumed they were free — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 12, 2020

Wait a minute, “sold out”???? Do people pay to attend his rallies!???? That is stupid squared or something, if that’s the case. — United Blue No Matter Who (@underwhelmed04) March 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly obese man plans to get into large crowd. — [email protected] (@MarkLeibman) March 12, 2020

Owning the libs!!! — PatriotIcLib (@ic_lib) March 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump had Pres Brazil at Mar a Lago this pass weekend and he Now, Today tested Positive for Covid-19.. so I doubt Trump will be having a rally on Match 25.. he was out of Breath during the Oval address last night & he looked I'll. — donna 🇺🇲🦅☮️🌊 (@dc5150319) March 12, 2020

Jesus!!!! Trump was exposed to the virus just last weekend!! This is beyond reckless! — Hope🇺🇸 (@hope45208400) March 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald will never take the test to confirm if he has the virus, subsequently, he will infect many, many people, the most people ever, history will show him to be the "Typhoid Mary " of our times. Trump will go viral literally and virtually… — George N (@goofmonger) March 12, 2020

Who are we to stop them? — Dima (@dimanotdemo) March 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I really don’t like Trump and I’m sure I wouldn’t like the people at his rally. BUT I wish for their health he would cancel this and all rallies. Reschedule the damn thing!! — Rosanne 🐩🐩🐩 (@RosanneR429) March 12, 2020