‘Typhoid Mary’ Trump mercilessly mocked for hyping Florida rally after being exposed to coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump may cancel his planned rally for later this month in Florida over the coronavirus pandemic — but he boasted it was “sold out.”

Many state and local governments are calling for cancellations of public events to halt the spread of COVID-19, and the NBA has suspended its season after a player tested positive for the virus, but Trump boasted that he would speak to a capacity crowd March 25 in Tampa.

“Via pool, Trump just declared his rally in Florida – which has not been announced for Tampa on March 25 bc aides have tried getting him not to do it – is ‘all sold out,'” reported the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

The president’s aides have tried to get Trump to postpone or cancel the campaign rally, as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have recently done as a precaution — and he told reporters that it would most likely be cancelled.

“We need some separation until such time as this goes away,” Trump said. “It’s going to go away.”

Social media users mocked anyone reckless enough to actually attend the rally, if it’s not scrapped.

