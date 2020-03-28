Quantcast
US coronavirus deaths surge past 2,000: Johns Hopkins

1 min ago

Deaths from new coronavirus in the United States surged past 2,000 Saturday, doubling in just three days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths late Saturday was 2,010, about a quarter of them in New York City, the country’s hardest hit region, Johns Hopkins reported.

Confirmed cases in the United States topped 121,000, according to the tally.

Despite the loss of life, President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States would emerge “stronger.”

With additional reporting from Raw Story.


COVID-19 death toll soars globally and one-third of the people in the world are under lockdown

13 mins ago

March 28, 2020

The coronavirus death toll shot past 20,000 in Europe on Saturday, with Italy and Spain each reporting more than 800 dead in one day, as US President Donald Trump said he is considering putting hard-hit New York and parts of two other states under quarantine.

Up to one-third of the world's population is now under lockdown as the virus leaves its devastating imprint on nearly every aspect of society: wiping out millions of jobs, straining healthcare services and weighing heavily on national treasuries for years to come.

Globally, the death toll has surged past 30,000 -- two-thirds of those in Europe -- and officials in some countries say the worst still lies ahead.

Twitter blocked coronavirus ‘misinformation’ from Rudy Giuliani and another right-wing internet troll: report

44 mins ago

March 28, 2020

President Donald Trump's favorite social media platform blocked COVID-19 misinformation from two of his biggest supporters.

CNN correspondent Oliver Darcy reports Twitter confirmed accounts for Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk were “temporarily locked for violating the Twitter Rules regarding COVID-19 misinformation.”

Trump has repeatedly spread Kirk's tweets to his followers.

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1244021089094848512

Italy’s COVID-19 death toll tops 10,000 despite long coronavirus lockdown

1 hour ago

March 28, 2020

The coronavirus toll in Italy shot past 10,000 on Saturday and showed little sign of slowing despite a 16-day lockdown.

The 889 new fatalities reported in the world's worst-hit nation came a day after it registered 969 deaths on Friday -- the highest single toll since the COVID-19 virus emerged late last year.

Italy now looks certain to extend its economically debilitating -- and emotionally stressful -- business closures and the ban on public gatherings past their April 3 deadline.

"Is it time to reopen the country? I think we have to think about it really carefully," civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters.

