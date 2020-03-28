US coronavirus deaths surge past 2,000: Johns Hopkins

Deaths from new coronavirus in the United States surged past 2,000 Saturday, doubling in just three days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths late Saturday was 2,010, about a quarter of them in New York City, the country’s hardest hit region, Johns Hopkins reported.

Confirmed cases in the United States topped 121,000, according to the tally.

Despite the loss of life, President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States would emerge “stronger.”

With the courage of our doctors and nurses, with the skill of our scientists and innovators, with the determination of the American People, and with the grace of God, WE WILL WIN THIS WAR. When we achieve this victory, we will emerge stronger and more united than ever before! pic.twitter.com/sFmxKzXdGC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

With additional reporting from Raw Story.