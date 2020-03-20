Quantcast
US Intel issued ‘ominous’ classified warnings on coronavirus — but Trump told the country the opposite: report

Published

1 min ago

on

New details about the “ominous” warnings about COVID-19 coronavirus were reported by The Washington Post reported Friday.

“U.S. intelligence agencies were issuing ominous, classified warnings in January and February about the global danger posed by the coronavirus while President Trump and lawmakers played down the threat and failed to take action that might have slowed the spread of the pathogen,” the newspaper reported, citing “U.S. officials familiar with spy agency reporting.”

“The intelligence reports didn’t predict when the virus might land on U.S. shores or recommend particular steps that public health officials should take, issues outside the purview of the intelligence agencies. But they did track the spread of the virus in China, and later in other countries, and warned that Chinese officials appeared to be minimizing the severity of the outbreak,” The Post reported.

“Taken together, the reports and warnings painted an early picture of a virus that showed the characteristics of a globe-encircling pandemic that could require governments to take swift actions to contain it. But despite that constant flow of reporting, Trump continued publicly and privately to play down the threat the virus posed to Americans,” the newspaper reported.

A new timeline on the warnings is coming into focus.

“Intelligence agencies ‘have been warning on this since January,’ said a U.S. official who had access to intelligence reporting that was disseminated to members of Congress and their staffs as well as to officials in the Trump administration, and who, along with others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive information,” the newspaper explained.

“Donald Trump may not have been expecting this, but a lot of other people in the government were — they just couldn’t get him to do anything about it,” the official said. “The system was blinking red.”

Seattle Times calls for $1 billion in stimulus for local newspapers to report on coronavirus crisis

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

As Seattle battles the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the city's newspaper is calling for a major stimulus package for newspapers.

"As the coronavirus keeps spreading, Congress must keep moving quickly to assist households, small businesses and sectors of the economy," The Seattle Times wrote in an editorial published Friday afternoon. "The nation must be united in its battle to slow the infection rate, assist those suffering from this public-health crisis and prevent devastating economic hardship."

America’s ‘economic meltdown’ is ‘without historic parallel’ — and deteriorating rapidly: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

The government shutdowns of businesses are harming the U.S. economy even more than predicted, The Washington Post reported Friday evening.

"The U.S. economy is deteriorating more quickly than was expected just days ago as extraordinary measures designed to curb the coronavirus keep 84 million Americans penned in their homes and cause the near-total shutdown of most businesses," the newspaper reported. "In a single 24-hour period, the governors of three of the largest states — California, New York and Illinois — ordered residents to stay home except to buy food and medicine, while the governor of Pennsylvania ordered the closure of nonessential businesses."

North Korean fired two projectiles — as Trump is distracted by coronavirus pandemic: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

With President Donald Trump pinned-down in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, North Korea may be resuming missile tests.

"North Korea fired two projectiles toward the sea off its eastern coast on Saturday, the South Korean military said," Stars and Stripes reported Friday.

"The projectiles were launched from the North Pyongan province, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It did not immediately provide more details," the publication noted.

