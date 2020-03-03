US Navy locks down 6th Fleet in Europe in attempt to contain coronavirus

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the U.S. Navy is instituting a 14-day quarantine of the 6th Fleet in Europe, as part of an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“In conjunction with the other fleets, we have instituted a 14-day underway period between port visits to allow for crew monitoring,” said 6th Fleet spokesman Commander Kyle Raines.

This move comes less than a week after ships in the Pacific near coronavirus-endemic countries were similarly ordered to self-quarantine.

The 6th Fleet is in charge of naval operations around Europe, Russia, and parts of Africa. The order applies to any vessel that has visited a European port.