‘Useless person’ Mitt Romney leveled for agreeing to Hunter Biden subpoena after calling GOP investigation ‘political’
Just days after saying a Senate Republican Committee plan to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, appeared “political,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) changed course and gave his approval to subpoena the son of the possible 2020 presidential candidate.
With Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R) stating that he wanted to grill the younger Biden over his Ukraine connections, Romney had stated that it would be better of the FBI stepped conducted the inquiry, stating: “There’s no question but that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political. And I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations.”
That was short-lived as Romney changed course on Friday, with Politico reporting, “Sen. Mitt Romney will vote in favor of a subpoena seeking records about the work Joe Biden’s son Hunter did for the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, a spokeswoman for the Utah Republican said on Friday.”
That, naturally, led to commenters on the internet noting that Romney talked a good game — then rolled over almost immediately.
Just see below:
