Utah Jazz player admits he was ‘careless’ and apologized for endangering others with coronavirus

NBA player Rudy Gobert mocked the coronavirus and how highly infectious it was by touching all of the microphones of every reporter at a press event.

He then came to Oklahoma City to play against the OKC Thunder but the game was called off when it turned out he had a fever. It turned out Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

Gobert put not only his teammates in danger, but also brought the coronavirus to Oklahoma, which had relatively low infection rates in the centrally located state.

After also traveling to Oklahoma and using the same limo service as Gobert, music icon Cher was forced into quarantine and had to cancel her Oklahoma City show. It was hours later that she announced she was canceling her entire “Here We Go Again” tour. She’s currently awaiting test results.

According to TMZ, Gobert has realized the error of his ways.

“The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered,” Gobert said. “At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously.”

“I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus,” he also said.

He thanked well-wishers and then lamented how embarrassed he was.

“I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment,” he said. “I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.”

Watch the video of his mic touch below: