Venezuela president Nicolás Maduro to be charged by US as terrorism sponsor: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The Trump administration is expected to designate Venezuela as a state sponsor of terrorism and charge its president Nicolás Maduro.

The U.S. Justice Department is expected to unseal charges against Maduro and other senior Venezuelan leaders as soon as Thursday for allegedly supporting terrorism, which would allow the U.S. to implement additional sanctions, reported CNN.

Only four other countries — Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria — have been charged as state sponsors of terrorism.

The designation comes months after Maduro’s leadership was challenged following an election that was condemned by international authorities and met with massive domestic protests.

The U.S. and many other countries have instead recognized Juan Guaidó, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, as that country’s leader.


2020 Election

Read the letter Trump’s campaign sent to TV stations threatening the FCC could pull their licenses over anti-Trump ad

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

Lawyers for President Donald Trump's official Super PAC, America First Action, tried to get TV stations in key battleground states to stop airing an anti-Trump ad that focuses on his horrific mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis. The TV stations refused to pull the ad, placed by the pro-Biden Super PAC Priorities USA (PUSA), which rightly noted that the pro-Trump Super PAC did not even have standing to make the demand.

So President Trump's official campaign stepped in to do what his Super PAC could not.

‘American exceptionalism’: Nation outraged by woman who coughed all over a grocery store’s $35K worth of produce

Published

43 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

A Pennsylvania woman will face criminal charge for intentionally coughing on produce -- which cost a supermarket $35,000 to replace.

Gerrity’s Supermarkets co-owner Joe Fasula said the woman, who was known in the Hanover Township area as a “chronic problem in the community,” walked around the store Wednesday afternoon and coughed all over the produce section, meat case and elsewhere, reported the Times-Leader.

Fasula said the woman is not believed to have coronavirus, but she will be tested and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Coronavirus: News media sounded the alarm for months – but few listened

Published

48 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan, China, journalists at the biggest U.S. news organizations have diligently reported on the many dangers posed by its rapid spread.

Yet even as entire states – like California and New York – shut down, many Americans still don’t believe that the coronavirus is as big a deal as the news media has made it out to be. A poll conducted in mid-March found that only 56% of Americans consider the coronavirus a “real threat,” and that 38% believe that it has been “blown out of proportion.” A more recent poll similarly found that only 57% of U.S. residents see the coronavirus as “the biggest concern facing your family right now.”

