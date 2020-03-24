Quantcast
‘Very large acceleration’: World Health Organization warns US could become epicenter of global coronavirus crisis

Published

1 min ago

on

The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning that the United States of America could become the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic, based on a “very large acceleration” in cases.

“They have a very large outbreak and an outbreak that is increasing in intensity,” says WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris, according to The Daily Beast.

The news comes as President Donald Trump and his supporters at Fox News are waging a campaign to loosen or end CDC protocols recommending people stay at home and observe social/physical distancing rules of six feet separation. On Twitter Trump insisted “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF.” He has repeated that line on national television, and Fox News has made the same argument.

“So far,” The Guardian notes, “46,450 people in the US have become infected with the virus and there have been 593 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.”

Medical experts agree this is just the beginning of the pandemic and it will get far worse before it gets better.


