Vicious review war erupts on Mexican restaurant’s Yelp page after they get a shout-out from Trump

After attending a Trump rally in Tucson, Arizona, the owners of a Mexican restaurant were the subject of backlash from the President’s critics, but nevertheless, they got a shout-out from Trump himself.

“The food is GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona,” Trump tweeted on Sunday. “Congratulations to Betty & Jorge Rivas on doing such a wonderful job. I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix. Support Sammy’s!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sammy’s Mexican Grill owners Jorge and Betty Rivas, who are immigrants, recently told Fox News that they have “never denied … what we stand for and what we believe.”

“We know that it’s important for us to stay active, to say what we feel,” Jorge said. “I personally feel that to me, staying quiet and saying, oh I’m not going to express my opinion because they might attack me, that will go against what I believe, that will go against what America stands for.”

On the restaurant’s Yelp page, both Trump supporters and critics are currently having a battle of reviews that doesn’t look like it’s going to end any time soon.

“Great people. Great food. True American gold right here,” wrote Alex F. “Also, thank you for being supporters of America. We appreciate you standing up for the values we all share. God bless you.”

“As an independent and non-white, I’m sick and tired of the left misunderstanding,” wrote Wiz N. “Conservatives support immigrants who come in Legally. The laws exist for a reason. Stop being speech nazis stop watching your tv PROGRAMming.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t bother going to find them in Phoenix like the liar in chief said after he gave them an illegal and bogus plug,” wrote Dee R. “They aren’t even close to Phoenix and he’s never eaten there. Besides, I’m sure ICE is about to deport all of them after they gave their support to the IMPOTUS. Owners claim they share his ‘values’, so make sure you cover your wife and young daughters genitals. I’m sure they’ll try to grab them. Absolutely insane!”

“The owners are Trump supporters so I’m assuming they support grabbing p*ssies, mocking people with disabilities, and calling white nationalists good people,” wrote Greg F. “Do not spend a dollar of your money supporting these people.”

You can read more comments over on the restaurant’s Yelp page.