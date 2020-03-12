Quantcast
Vladimir Putin just made himself president for life — does Trump dream of doing the same?

1 min ago

While world leaders focused this week on coping with the coronavirus, Vladimir Putin’s attention was elsewhere.The Russian president was busy setting himself up as president for life.After 20 years as president or prime minister, the 67-year-old former KGB spy organized a brazen end run around Russia’s presidential term limits that will permit him to serve two more six-year terms after his current mandate expires in 2024.This internal coup frees Putin to pursue his bitter vendetta against the West, which he blames for all Russia’s troubles. Indeed, he justified his power grab by arguing that R…

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a brilliant response to Elizabeth Warren’s refusal to endorse Bernie Sanders

March 12, 2020

March 12, 2020

Despite the urging of a legion of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s followers. Sen. Elizabeth Warren did not endorse the Vermont senator in his bid for the White House ahead of the pivotal day of voting on Tuesday. Now, as his rival piles up a large delegate leader, it’s getting harder to see how Sanders could win the Democratic nomination for president.

Since Warren dropped out of the race after a dismal personal showing on Super Tuesday, some thought she might endorse Sanders as her closest ideological ally left in the race. But she has withheld her endorsement from both Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, the only other leading candidate in the race.

Six-fold spike in polar ice loss lifts global oceans

1 hour ago

March 11, 2020

Greenland and Antarctica are shedding six times more ice than during the 1990s, driving sea level rise that could see annual flooding by 2100 in regions home today to some 400 million people, scientists have warned.

The kilometres-thick ice sheets atop land masses at the planet's extremities sloughed off 6.4 trillion tonnes of mass from 1992 through 2017, adding nearly two centimetres (an inch) to the global watermark, according to an assessment by 89 researchers, the most comprehensive to date.

Last summer's Arctic heatwave will likely top the 2011 record for polar ice sheet loss of 552 billion tonnes, they reported in a pair of studies, published Wednesday in Nature.

US and UK troops are among 3 dead in Iraq rocket attack as US-led coalition responds

1 hour ago

March 11, 2020

Two American soldiers and a British soldier were killed Wednesday, a US official said, in the deadliest rocket attack in years on an Iraqi military base hosting foreign troops.

The attack threatens a dangerous escalation, with suspected US-led coalition air strikes promptly targeting Iran-aligned Iraqi fighters in neighbouring Syria, a war monitor said. At least 18 fighters were reported killed.

On Wednesday evening, a volley of 18 rockets hit the Taji air base north of Baghdad which hosts troops from the US-led coalition helping local forces battle jihadists.

A coalition statement said three of its personnel were killed and another 12 were wounded but it did not provide nationalities.

