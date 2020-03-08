WATCH: Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden in video address to her followers
Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in a video clip posted to her Twitter account early Sunday morning.
According to the California Democrat who dropped out of race for the 2020 nomination earlier, Joe Biden “…. has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States.”
You can watch her explanation below:
.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
2020 Election
