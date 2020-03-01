WATCH LIVE: Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to South Bend about the end of his campaign
Mayor Pete Buttigieg sounded like he was supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in his statement about suspending his 2020 presidential campaign.
After third and fourth finishes in Nevada and South Carolina respectively, Buttigieg told aides that he felt he didn’t have a pathway forward to the Democratic nomination.
“He did not want to be the reason that a stronger nominee was not able to accumulate delegates on Super Tuesday,” said CNN’s Abby Phillip. Their goal was to limit the delegate lead that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) could accumulate on Super Tuesday.
His team was examining the map and the polls and found that he was causing more problems than helping. It makes it sound as if Buttigieg is interested in endorsing Biden ahead of Super Tuesday.
According to MSNBC, Biden and Buttigieg have traded voicemails and have been trying to reach each other over the past few hours.
Buttigieg will speak at 8:30 p.m. EST, he will make the announcement official in his hometown of South Bend.
Watch the video below:
