Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspends presidential race

The New York Times reported that Mayor Pete Buttigieg is suspending his campaign for president.

The Indiana mayor raised buckets of money from excited donors, but when it came to the votes, he came in third in Nevada and fourth in South Carolina. It showed that there were questions about his pathway to victory with people of color.

Buttigieg made history as the first openly gay presidential candidate and he and his husband Chasten added a much-needed inspiration to the LGBTQ community. Last Month, Chasten gave a powerful interview with ABC News where he explained that he and his husband have received attacks from right-wing people like Rush Limbaugh since they came out of the closet.

“Many establishment Democratic officials have openly worried about the party’s moderate candidates cannibalizing the center-left vote and making it impossible to coalesce and challenge Mr. Sanders,” said the Times.

Buttigieg has also done a lot to help talk about liberals who have Christian faith and family values. He refused to concede faith to the Republican Party and spoke openly about his faith guiding his politics.

He will make a public announcement at 8:30 p.m. EST.

The story is still developing…