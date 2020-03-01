Quantcast
Connect with us

Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspends presidential race

Published

11 mins ago

on

The New York Times reported that Mayor Pete Buttigieg is suspending his campaign for president.

The Indiana mayor raised buckets of money from excited donors, but when it came to the votes, he came in third in Nevada and fourth in South Carolina. It showed that there were questions about his pathway to victory with people of color.

Buttigieg made history as the first openly gay presidential candidate and he and his husband Chasten added a much-needed inspiration to the LGBTQ community. Last Month, Chasten gave a powerful interview with ABC News where he explained that he and his husband have received attacks from right-wing people like Rush Limbaugh since they came out of the closet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many establishment Democratic officials have openly worried about the party’s moderate candidates cannibalizing the center-left vote and making it impossible to coalesce and challenge Mr. Sanders,” said the Times.

Buttigieg has also done a lot to help talk about liberals who have Christian faith and family values. He refused to concede faith to the Republican Party and spoke openly about his faith guiding his politics.

He will make a public announcement at 8:30 p.m. EST.

The story is still developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspends presidential race

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

The New York Times reported that Mayor Pete Buttigieg is suspending his campaign for president.

The Indiana mayor raised buckets of money from excited donors, but when it came to the votes, he came in third in Nevada and fourth in South Carolina. It showed that there were questions about his pathway to victory with people of color.

Buttigieg made history as the first openly gay presidential candidate and he and his husband Chasten added a much-needed inspiration to the LGBTQ community.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are the top 4 Trump appointees who have no business being on the coronavirus task force

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is desperately trying to solve the coronavirus crisis so the stock market will stop falling. His greatest barrier, however, is himself. According to Trump's favorite polling agency, Rasmussen Reports, the day after Trump took to the podium to reassure the nation, not only did it not work, his poll numbers dropped.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

George Conway burns Trump for having ‘contempt for the rule of law’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

Republican D.C. lawyer George Conway was one of the co-founders of the anti-Donald Trump group The Lincoln Project that is running ads against GOP enablers of the president's illegal behavior.

In an op-ed, he wrote for The Washington Post Sunday, Conway warned of the blowback the country will endure from Trump attacking the judiciary the way that he does the media.

"I do it to discredit you all and demean you all, so when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you," Trump admitted to Lesley Stahl in a 2016 "60 Minutes" interview.

Continue Reading
 
 