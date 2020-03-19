WATCH: Mayor orders cars parked on runway to block planes from landing in Ecuador

According to video circulating on social media, an Ecuadorian mayor has taken extraordinary steps to stop planes from arriving during the coronavirus pandemic. Cynthia Viteri reportedly ordered municipal workers, including police, to park their cars on the runway of José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport in Guayaquil.

Viteri was reacting to a government decision that increased border restrictions but allowed flights to take visitors home or repatriate local citizens.

▶️#IMPORTANTE Con autos de AMT y Policía Municipal la Alcaldía de #Guayaquil irrumpió operaciones del aeropuerto José Joaquín de Olmedo, para evitar el aterrizaje de aviones que iban a recoger pasajeros extranjeros. #LoQueNoVeranEnLaPrensa pic.twitter.com/xl5joqeNtC — Ecuadorinmediato (@ecuainm_oficial) March 18, 2020

According to Newsweek, Viteri defended her actions by wondering why Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner and Transport Minister Gabriel Martínez allowed flights to land, which she says puts the city’s residents in danger.