WATCH: MSNBC’s Morning Joe hilariously fires back at Trump in real time for Twitter taunts

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough responded to President Donald Trump’s taunts in real time.

The president gloated over television ratings crosstabs that show Fox News beating MSNBC in some demographics, and the “Morning Joe” host urged his former friend to stop watching and focus on the coronavirus crisis.

“So the president, of course, with this crisis upon us, with the universities being shut down, with this health care crisis at our doorstep, the president has actually decided to tweet about our show,” Scarborough said, moments after the president posted his tweet. “So that’s where the president’s mind is.”

“Donald, I’ve asked you this for years,” he added. “Please don’t watch our show, it is better for you. You know it is, it is better for you. It is not better for us, because we’ve had record ratings this — well, the past several years. But we think it is better for America that you just keep watch watching ‘Fox & Friends.’ You say you do, everybody that works with you tells me that you watch us every day — not good for your health, okay? I’m not like the surgeon general, but I can tell you that you watching ‘Morning Joe’ every day is really bad for your mental health. So we ask if you will please, as a service to the United States of America, and those senior citizens who we’re trying to protect, we ask that you watch ‘Fox & Friends,’ don’t watch us. Stay focused and do what’s best for America.”

Scarborough was astonished and disturbed that Trump was distracted from a public health crisis by television shows that criticize him.

“He is worried about a cable news show,” he said. “That is like, dude — that is depressing.”

Internet pounds Trump for suggesting his border wall will help stop the coronavirus: Build it around ‘Cruz and Gaetz’

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump drew condemnation for exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to push for his border wall.

The president retweeted a post from ardent supporter Charlie Kirk, founder and head of the conservative Turning Point USA, calling for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to stop the spread of the virus.

Going up fast. We need the Wall more than ever! https://t.co/7TxErJKAgT

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

‘You’re a monster!’ Stephen Colbert rips Trump for bragging about coronavirus response

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Stephen Colbert ripped President Donald Trump for downplaying the coronavirus outbreak as Americans die and the stock market tumbles.

The "Late Night" host pointed to Trump's tweet Monday comparing the virus to the flu, and offering misleading statistics about the spread of coronavirus.

“Okay, let me think about that,” Colbert said. “You’re a monster.”

“Here’s the thing,” Colbert added. “We can criticize Trump’s golfing and tweeting, but when he hunkers down and focuses on the problem, that’s when he really sucks.”

Colbert then bashed Trump for rambling about his "super genius" uncle who taught at MIT, which the president suggested made him qualified to handle the outbreak.

Furious CPAC attendees demand answers from organizers about coronavirus exposure

Published

59 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference are calling out organizers for keeping them in the dark about the health risks they're facing after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus during this year's event.

In interviews with Politico, some CPAC attendees say that there has been a two-tiered response to informing people about exposure to the virus: One for high-profile lawmakers such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), and another for everyone else.

Continue Reading
 
 
